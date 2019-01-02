The cops showed up when a man in Australia was heard shouting ‘Why don’t you just die?’ — but he was talking to a spider

caption Not the spider in question. source ToddonFlickr/flickr

Police in Australia sent multiple officers to an emergency call about a man shouting death threats, but it turned out he was just trying to kill a spider.

Officers visited the home on Wednesday after a passerby walking outside a house in suburban Perth heard a toddler screaming and a man shouting “Why don’t you just die?”, according to The Guardian.

When Wanneroo police arrived on scene, they found a man “trying to kill a spider” who apologized for his arachnophobia.

A call log from the incident was posted to the Wanneroo Police Twitter page, but it has since been deleted.

“Caller walked past the AA and heard a male screaming out ‘Why don’t you die’ – repeatedly,” the log said. “The toddler inside was screaming… caller doesn’t know them, but has seen them a few times when walking.”

In a log update, police said: “Police spoke with all parties who advised that husband had only been trying to kill a spider (has serious fear of spiders).”

A third update said: “Apologised for inconvenience to police. No injuries sighted (except to spider). No further police involvement required.”

A Wanneroo police spokesman told The Guardian that the tweet was deleted because it included a screenshot of police communications.

“There’s nothing actually wrong with the contents of it,” he said. “There were just some typos in it, things like that.”