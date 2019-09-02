Australians rally as the world gears up for what could be the largest climate protest in history

source Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group

Australians from across the country gathered on Friday as part of a global climate protests being held around the world.

Students, teachers, activists and people from all walks of life came together for the first rounds of protests in the southern hemisphere kick-off. The Friday protests were started by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who protested outside the Swedish parliament.

In capital cities around Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Darwin, and Hobart, people prepared signs and chanted slogans in favor of swift climate action. Hundreds of thousands of protesters were expected across the country, with businesses encouraging their staff to take time off to attend.

“I want to ensure a better world for myself and my future kids,” said Steffanie Tan, 22, of Melbourne. “If we don’t stand up to our government now, then we might not have a future to look forward to.

Thousands of people gathered at The Domain in Sydney.

source Jenni Ryall/Business Insider Australia

source Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group

source Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group

source Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group

source James Hennessy/Business Insider Australia

source Jenni Ryall/Business Insider Australia

source Brad Esposito/Pedestrian Group

source Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group

source Jenni Ryall/Business Insider Australia

source Brad Esposito/Pedestrian Group

source Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group

source Jenni Ryall/Business Insider Australia

source Brad Esposito/Pedestrian Group

source Jenni Ryall/Business Insider Australia

source Brad Esposito/Pedestrian Group

In Brisbane, Queen’s Park became so overcrowded that people began spilling into the street.