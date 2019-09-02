Australians rally as the world gears up for what could be the largest climate protest in history

- source
- Vanessa Lawrence/Pedestrian Group
- Australians from across the country gathered on Friday as part of a global climate protests being held around the world.
- Click below to see the crowd sizes and best signs from around the country.
Students, teachers, activists and people from all walks of life came together for the first rounds of protests in the southern hemisphere kick-off. The Friday protests were started by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who protested outside the Swedish parliament.
In capital cities around Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Darwin, and Hobart, people prepared signs and chanted slogans in favor of swift climate action. Hundreds of thousands of protesters were expected across the country, with businesses encouraging their staff to take time off to attend.
“I want to ensure a better world for myself and my future kids,” said Steffanie Tan, 22, of Melbourne. “If we don’t stand up to our government now, then we might not have a future to look forward to.
Scroll through to see photos of the crowds and signs from protests around the country.
Thousands of people gathered at The Domain in Sydney.
In Brisbane, Queen’s Park became so overcrowded that people began spilling into the street.
Queens Park can no longer hold the Brisbane #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/FI4hzxSuuw
— Ben Smee (@BenSmee) September 20, 2019