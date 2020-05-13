This $435,000 off-road RV is a hardcore military vehicle on the outside and a swanky loft on the inside — take a closer look at the Commander 4×4

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Australian expedition-vehicle company SLRV is selling a luxurious off-road motorhome called the Commander 4×4.

The four-wheel-drive RV can tackle harsh terrain and stay off the grid for long periods of time.

It also boasts a spacious interior that can be customized with high-end finishes and appliances.

SLRV sells the Commander 4×4 for a starting price of roughly $435,000, and also offers a huge eight-wheel RV with a second floor.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Perhaps more than ever, people are looking for ways to flee the big city and spend some time away from everything (and everyone). The luckiest among us may enjoy the luxury of a secluded country house, but others need to get a bit more creative.

Some van-conversion companies are already seeing increased demand for their ready-made camper vans, but those looking to really go off the grid may need something a bit more like SLRV’s Commander 4×4.

The Commander 4×4 – one of several models of expedition vehicles sold by Australia-based SLRV – is a luxurious motorhome that can go where normal RVs can’t. Its four-wheel-drive system, monstrous military-spec tires, and innovative chassis design mean it can tackle terrain that would be unthinkable for many cars and campers.

Plus, thanks to a massive water-supply system, solar power, a full kitchen and bathroom, a dining area, and a queen bed, passengers can comfortably stay off the beaten path for long periods of time.

If you’re not much of an adventurer and are just looking for somewhere remote to ride out the global pandemic, you might as well spend your cash on a cabin, as the Commander 4×4 does not come cheap. It starts at roughly $435,000, which, depending on where you live, may very well constitute country-house money.

Take a closer look at the Commander 4×4 – and some of SLRV’s other creations – below:

SLRV, an Australian RV company, is selling a highly capable, all-terrain camper called the Commander 4×4.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The company calls it “the ultimate 4×4 expedition vehicle,” since it has a spacious cabin and all the features people need for long-term journeys off the beaten path.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The motorhome boasts a three-point torsion-free chassis, which allows the vehicle to twist in response to bumpy terrain.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Based on a MAN truck, the Commander 4×4 wears military-grade Michelin tires that provide optimal traction in mud and sand, the company said.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Plus, the Commander 4×4 sports an onboard compressed-air system so passengers can adjust tire pressure when needed.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The cab is also fitted with air-suspension seats to “provide maximum comfort over rough and relentless terrain.”

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Buyers can choose a standard two-seat cab, a four-seat crew cab, or a sleeper cab with a bed where the back seat would be.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Equipped for long adventures, the RV can hold 500-1,000 liters of water — depending on the configuration — and boasts a water-filtration system.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

For additional driving range, it can also be outfitted with an extra fuel tank, bringing capacity to 600 liters.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

To go fully off the grid, the SLRV creation is equipped with a solar array and battery system. The company can also incorporate diesel appliances for when solar power isn’t enough.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The interior of the motorhome can be customized to each customer’s liking, with options for leather seating, different types of cooktops, wood flooring, washing machines, and entertainment systems.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

In one interior configuration, the bed is stored above the lounge area …

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

… and can be lowered at the push of a button.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

However, customers can also decide to fix the bed in place or opt for bunk beds.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The Commander 4×4 also makes room for a sizable bathroom with a separate shower.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

There are also a ton of add-ons. The first production Commander 4×4 had an ATV garage for those wanting to cruise around on something more manageable.

caption SLRV Commander 4×4. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

In addition to the 4×4, SLRV sells a massive, eight-wheel vehicle called the Commander 8×8.

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

According to SLRV, the gargantuan Commander 8×8 is “the ultimate luxury vehicle with all the comforts of a house.”

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The eight-wheel-drive RV is available in single- and double-story configurations.

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

And, as in the 4×4 version, buyers can have their bed fixed or on a moving platform.

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

SLRV also can add on a lift-up bed that customers can use for guests.

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

In its two-story configuration, the Commander 8×8 can be fitted with several single beds upstairs.

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Plus, SLRV director Warwick Boswerger told Business Insider that a six-wheel RV is also in the works.

caption SLRV USA 6×6. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Currently, SLRV builds its vehicles in Australia and ships them all over the world, but, according to Boswerger, it plans to build vehicles on Kenworth and International platforms specifically for the US market.

caption SLRV Commander 8×8. source SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The Commander 4×4 starts at roughly $435,000, Boswerger said, but pricing for the US-spec Commander 8×8 has not been officially released yet.