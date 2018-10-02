A woman is accused of scamming $55,000 in donations for her ‘stage V ovarian cancer’ — a cancer stage that doesn’t actually exist

- source
- Getty
An Australian woman is accused of faking an ovarian cancer diagnosis to scam thousands of dollars in donations out of friends, family and the public.
Lucy Wieland, from North Queensland, has been charged with fraud for allegedly breaching the public’s trust by lying about her diagnosis, ABC News reported.
Wieland, 27, established a donation page on GoFundMe that raised almost $55,000 after allegedly fraudulently telling people she had stage 5 ovarian cancer – a diagnosis that doesn’t actually exist.
She actively documented her illness on Instagram, posting photos with a cane, shaved head, and IV drips.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friday! ????????❤️ Not much sleep was had last night but I could breath easily and relatively painlessly for the first time all week which was brilliant! So thankful I have this guy to sit on the couch with me while I’m stuck to machines. Still counts as a Thursday night movie date if it’s on the couch and we both fall asleep right ???????? #nothankshoevariancancer #thursdaynight #mylove #favourite #thisisus #thisislife #ovariancancer #cancerawarness #copd #youtakemybreathaway #cancer #womenshealth #keepgoing #pma #friyay #newmeds #pleasepray #whatahoe #nohairdontcare #buzzed
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for the love everyone. Special thanks to my @laineyj90 for the visit this morning and as always @congo91 for looking after me so well. ???? New blog post is up too… go check out our awkward little family photo ????????♀️???? https://nothankshoevariancancer.wordpress.com/2018/07/18/what-i-didnt-know-then/ #chemo #ovariancancer #ovc #ca #cancerawareness #ca125 #neutropenia #recovery #nothankshoevariancancer #familyphoto #somuchawkward #dukethedog #beanielife #thankfultobehere #lifeisgood #love #friends #blessed
View this post on Instagram
So it’s been 9 days of denial but this here’s my newest and pinkest accessory y’all. Exhaustion is becoming an issue for me and the pains that I used to push to the side and try my best to live with are becoming too much to ignore. So it’s the walking stick to the rescue. Of course this is definitely not an all the time thing, just for those really tricky days. Terminal illness brings some different and difficult moments with it, one of the hardest for me is the lack of independence. I don’t have much of it anymore and I have gotten to the point where most days when walking anywhere other than around the house Im now not only super slow but I have to have the support of someone’s arm. Which although on the bright side I could say I’m so blessed to have plenty of people who offer to help me, really highlights how dependent I am becoming on others. That ones a hard pill for me to swallow so, as much as I hate the idea of a walking stick I am thankful for the fact that it means I walk on my own two feet. ???????? Always remember, if you are placing one foot in front of the other it is aways a step in the right direction. ???? #nothankshoevariancancer #ovariancancer #cancer #lifewithcancer #cancerawareness #terminallife #keepgoing #cancersucks #butreally #pma #cpd #thisisreallife #walkingstick #independence #smallwins #accessoryoftheday #pink #monday #facethefear #sodamntired #napsfordays @cancermyfriend @cancer.haters @fcanceraus
Police arrested Wieland after a member of the public tipped off detectives to the woman’s alleged fraud.
Speaking to reporters outside the Townsville Magistrates Court, detective Chris Lawson said Wieland’s arrest came after a month-long investigation.
“It’s disheartening, I mean the real victims here are the people from the community that have heard the stories, have tried to assist as best they can and in some cases what little they have and given the money across in the honest belief they are trying to help people,” he said.
Police are now investigating what happened to the $55,000 raised on her donation page of GoFundMe, according to the Daily Mail Australia.
The GoFundMe page is no longer active and police are looking to speak with anyone who donated to it before it was taken down.