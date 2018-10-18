A woman is accused of scamming $55,000 in donations for her ‘stage V ovarian cancer’ — a cancer stage that doesn’t actually exist

caption Woman in hospital (stock photo) source Getty

An Australian woman is accused of faking an ovarian cancer diagnosis to scam thousands of dollars in donations out of friends, family and the public.

Lucy Wieland, from North Queensland, has been charged with fraud for allegedly breaching the public’s trust by lying about her diagnosis, ABC News reported.

Wieland, 27, established a donation page on GoFundMe that raised almost $55,000 after allegedly fraudulently telling people she had stage 5 ovarian cancer – a diagnosis that doesn’t actually exist.

She actively documented her illness on Instagram, posting photos with a cane, shaved head, and IV drips.

Police arrested Wieland after a member of the public tipped off detectives to the woman’s alleged fraud.

Speaking to reporters outside the Townsville Magistrates Court, detective Chris Lawson said Wieland’s arrest came after a month-long investigation.

“It’s disheartening, I mean the real victims here are the people from the community that have heard the stories, have tried to assist as best they can and in some cases what little they have and given the money across in the honest belief they are trying to help people,” he said.

Police are now investigating what happened to the $55,000 raised on her donation page of GoFundMe, according to the Daily Mail Australia.

The GoFundMe page is no longer active and police are looking to speak with anyone who donated to it before it was taken down.