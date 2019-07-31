An Australian farmer found a surgical plate and 6 screws inside the stomach of a 15-foot crocodile — and he thinks it could solve a missing persons case

caption The Koorana Crocodile Farm posted about the surgical plate a farmer found in a roughly 15-foot long crocodile named MJ. source Facebook/Koorana Crocodile Farm

An Australian crocodile farmer found a surgical plate inside the stomach of a dead crocodile.

The farmer, John Lever, told local media outlets he believes the plate may have belonged to a human, and hopes his find will help a missing persons cold case.

The crocodile, named MJ, was an estimated 60 years old when he died, and the plate could have been in his stomach for nearly as long, Lever speculated.

An Australian crocodile farmer opened up the stomach of a dead, 15-foot reptile named MJ, and found a surgical plate he suspects once belonged to a human.

Among the pile of stones and pebbles inside MJ’s stomach, which he used as “gastroliths” to grind up food, lay a small, metal orthopedic plate with six stainless steel screws.

“Imagine our surprise when we opened up the gut on this large croc and found what looks to be an orthopedic plate!” the Koorana Crocodile Farm said in a Facebook post announcing the discovery. “No staff and no pets are missing here! So, for now it’s a mystery…”

Orthopedic plates are used in a variety of surgeries to hold bones in place while they heal.

‘That’d be our desire – if we can help solve a cold case’

caption The crocodile was an estimated 60 years old when he died, and there’s no telling how long the plate has been in his stomach. source Facebook/Koorana Crocodile Farm

The farmer, John Lever, told media outlets he’s contacted someone in England to help find the plate’s manufacturer.

He wants to know whether it’s something that could have been used in a veterinary surgery, or possibly a human one.

“I’m hopeful that someone’s going to see it and say, ‘I know what that is – exactly what it is,'” Lever told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

He told the Australian Associated Press that his instinct was that the plate belonged to a human, and that it could eventually help authorities solve a missing persons case.

“That’d be our desire – if we can help solve a cold case,” he said. “If we could put some minds at rest, it would be absolutely delightful.”

But it could be a tough case to crack. MJ is estimated to be roughly 60 years old, according to ABC, and Lever said the plate could have been in the crocodile’s gut for almost as many years.

The plate’s identification code has worn off, due to the acids in MJ’s stomach, Lever told the Australian Associated Press.

“He should have been eaten something with more nutritional value!” the farm said in its statement.