Australian fruit store employee demonstrates how to cut open a durian with ease – and durian lovers are loving it

Facebook / Fruit Fruits 88

Despite having grown up eating durians, many Southeast Asians are still utterly clueless about battling its mercilessly spiky husk with thorns sharp enough to pierce even the most calloused hands.

But to this Australian man, cutting open the “king of fruits” is no biggie.

On Nov 21, Fruity Fruits 88 – a fruit store in Woodville, South Australia – posted a video on its Facebook page featuring salesman Simon.

In the video, Simon effortlessly cut open a durian, which – according to him – was a Malaysian variety grown in Darwin.

“Just find the end here…” he said as he inserted a knife into the bottom of the durian, right in the middle.

“…and then you can just pry it open like so,” he continued as he twisted the knife with minimal strength.

In less than 10 seconds, Simon had already sliced the husk almost halfway through.

He then pried it open with his bare hands, and the moment he saw its creamy yellow flesh, he said: “Oh my god, this is gorgeous. Look at this… that is beautiful.”

The video has since garnered more than 300,000 views, enthralling netizens who praised him for his knowledge of the “proper way” of cutting open the fruit.

Southeast Asian netizens didn’t just love his durian-opening technique, many were absolutely charmed upon finding out that the Caucasian was a fellow durian lover, unlike many foreigners who give the stinky “king of fruits” a wide berth.

After skillfully ripping the durian husk open, Simon popped a piece of its flesh into his mouth, flashed the ‘OK’ sign, and said: “The best you’ll ever get… That is absolutely delicious; so sweet and tasty.”

But not everyone agreed with him.

Some comments pointed out that the more bitter a durian tastes, the better it is.

Others have expressed concerns on other features of the durian.

While some Facebook users believed the durian was a Thai variant, Australian-based fruit producer Tropical Primary Products responded by confirming that it was indeed a Malaysian variant.