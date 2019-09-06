An Australian sports journalist was accidentally charged $100,000 for a bottle of beer during a work trip to England, and he won’t get his money back for over a week

source Photos by Getty

An Australian sports journalist was mistakenly charged $100,000 for a bottle of beer during a work trip to England.

Peter Lalor, who was in the UK to cover the Ashes cricket series, was staying at the was staying at the Malmaison hotel in Manchester when a barmaid accidentally made him pay the eye watering sum.

“I didn’t have my reading glasses when [the barmaid] presented me with a bill,” Lalor said in a series of tweets.

He was also charged a transaction fee of $2,499.59, and has been told by Visa he won’t get his money back for nine working days.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Think the beer in in your local bar is pricey?

Think again, says the Australian sports journalist who was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 for a glass of the stuff at an English hotel.

Peter Lalor, a cricket reporter who was visiting England to cover the Ashes cricket series, was staying at the Malmaison hotel in Manchester when a barmaid accidentally got him to pay the eye-watering sum for his bottle of Deuchers IPA.

“See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history.” Lalor tweeted alongside a photo after realizing how much he’d been charged. “I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night. Seriously.”

See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history.

I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night.

Seriously. Contd. pic.twitter.com/Q54SoBB7wu — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

He continued: “I didn’t have my reading glasses when [the barmaid] presented me with a bill for the beer and when she had some problems with the machine I didn’t think much of it, but it was eventually resolved, I said I didn’t want a receipt and she went to leave.

“Something, however, made me ask ‘how much did I just pay for that beer’. She checked, covered her mouth, started to giggle and refused to tell me, saying only there had been a mistake and she would fix it.”

Read more: An American tennis player has been fined $10,000 for pointing his tennis racket like a rifle at a US Open official

Lalor said the barmaid “kept giggling” before eventually fetching her manager, who insisted a refund would be arranged.

He went on to say he had still not been given his money back, and that he was told by Visa he would have to wait nine working days before the money was put back into his account.

Lalor also revealed he was charged a transaction fee of $2,499.59 to add insult to injury.

Visa told the BBC they are working to resolve the the error, but ultimately the responsibility lies with the card holder’s bank.

There was one silver lining for Lalor however: his beer didn’t disappoint.

“It’s a good beer,” he said. “The original version of it won a heap of awards, including the Supreme Champion Beer of Britain, but if you are thinking that no beer is worth the best part of $100,000, then I am inclined to agree with you.”

Read more:

Dana White barred BJ Penn from fighting in the UFC after recent footage showed him getting in a street fight

Rafael Nadal won an epic 3-set US Open match, but Diego Schwartzman won the point of the tournament

A 19-year-old Canadian asked ‘is this real life?’ after stunning her US Open semifinal opponent, taking her one win away from a potential Serena Williams showdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic proved once again that he’s soccer’s biggest ego with a brutal response to a reporter’s harmless question