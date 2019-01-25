Novak Djokovic says his son was more interested in Spiderman than his Australian Open semi-final

caption Novak Djokovic. source Twitter / Eurosport UK

Novak Djokovic has his sights set on a record seventh Australian Open title after cruising through to the final.

But it seems his son is more interested in talking about Spiderman than paying attention to what his Grand Slam champion of a father is up to.

Djokovic spoke to his son 45 minutes before he played Lucas Pouille in the tournament semi-final on Friday, and he wanted to talk about the action hero instead of the match.

He did, however, wish him luck, which seemed to work as Djokovic coasted to a straight-sets win.

He takes on old rival Rafael Nadal for the right to lift the Australian Open trophy on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic just pummelled Lucas Pouille in the 2019 Australian Open semi-final, but his 4-year-old son wasn’t interested.

Before Djokovic walked onto the court at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday, he spoke to young Stefan, who was getting ready to go to pre-school back home in Europe.

The conversation happened 45 minutes before the Grand Slam semi-final. Aside from getting told to “make sure you win,” Djokovic said his son seemed pre-occupied with other things and was not planing to watch him play.

“I talked with him 45 minutes before the match and he was telling me about Spiderman,” Djokovic said, according to Eurosport UK.

He did, however, wish him good luck, adding: “Make sure you win.”

The conversation is relatable for many parents, and despite his son’s lack of enthusiasm, Djokovic called family life “a blessing.”

“To be a father, there’s no better thing that happened in my life,” he said. “My wife, we’ve been together for 15 years and we’re parents to two angels. So for me, this is life.”

As for Djokovic’s tennis, he arguably couldn’t have played much better as he needed just one hour and 23 minutes to defeat Pouille, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 and taking him through to Sunday’s final against Rafa Nadal.

The victory tees up a final against his old rival Rafael Nadal, in the men’s singles showpiece on Sunday.