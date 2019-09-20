The first lady’s office shared a sneak peek of the menu and decor for the Trump’s second official state dinner

caption A table is set with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Trumps are hosting their second official state dinner on Friday for the prime minister of Australia and his wife.

First lady Melania Trump’s office shared what will be on the menu and gave press a sneak peek of the decor on Thursday.

State visits are steeped in tradition, and are often opportunities for countries to highlight their shared history and diplomatic ties.

The White House is decked out in its formal glory for the Trumps second state dinner on Friday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted France at their first official state visit in April 2018. The second will be to host Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison.

The first lady’s office previewed what will be on the menu, what the decor will look like, and what entertainment is in store. Here are the details.

The color scheme for the evening is green and gold in a nod to Australia’s national flower. White and yellow roses will fill the Rose Garden, where the dinner will take place. The centerpieces alone are made of 2,500 roses.

caption Two tables are set during a media preview for the State Dinner with President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The menu for the evening features ravioli, summer vegetables, fish, and apple tart.

caption A table is set with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The first lady’s office said the menu “highlights the lush, late summer season across the vast lands of America” and “pays homage to Australia’s special blend of culinary adaptations from its various cultures, not unlike the diverse food traditions of the United States.”

caption A menu is seen on the table with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Full Menu First Course Sunchoke Ravioli Reggiano Cream Shaved Summer Vegetables Main Course Dover Sole with Parsley Crisps Zucchini Squash Blossoms Fennel Mousseline Baby Garlic Rouille Dessert Lady Apple Tart Calvados Ice Cream

The china for the evening will be a mix of the settings from the Clinton and Bush administrations.

Gas lamps will illuminate each table.

caption A table is set with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The wines for the evening will be a Spring Mountain Sauvignon Blanc 2017 from Napa Valley, the Argyle Pinot Noir “Reserve” 2016 from Oregon, and the J Demi-Sec NV from Sonoma. The White House only serves American wines.

caption A table is set with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Golden champagne grapes (which you can see here on the left) will be on each table, too, “highlighting the richness of each of the countries’ wine industries.”

caption A table is set with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The entertainment for the evening will be musical groups from the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

caption A table is set with floral arrangements and place settings for the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The first lady’s office said it would be the “largest gathering of premier military musicians for a State Dinner at the White House.”

caption A U.S. military band performs during a press preview of the Trump administration’s state dinner with Australia on Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The guest list and details on the first lady’s gown will be a secret until the dinner starts on Friday night.