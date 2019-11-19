An Australian woman nearly lost an eye and needed 25 stitches to her face after she was mauled by a kangaroo while walking her dog

caption A kangaroo in Gold Coast, Queensland. source Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

An Australian woman was mauled by a kangaroo while walking her dog on a trail in the city of Wodonga, in the state of Victoria.

She said her dog was off-leash, and started chasing the kangaroo. When she tried to intervene, the kangaroo attacked her.

She played dead until the kangaroo left. Upon being rescued, she needed 25 stitches to her face and surgery on her leg following the attack.

Dina, who declined to give her last name, told 9News that she was walking her dog on a trail in the city of Wodonga, in the state of Victoria, when she was mauled.

She said she had let her dog off its leash, and it began chasing a large male kangaroo.

“I ran up the embankment to try and get my dog away but not realizing that I was only three or four meters behind the roo,” Dina told 9News. “And that’s when I sensed the roo was panicking, and thinking, ‘I’m being attacked on all sides.'”

caption “If anything, we’re encroaching on their ecology. I could sense his panic,” the victim told 9News. source aztekphoto/Shutterstock

She said the kangaroo knocked her to the ground, gouging the back of her leg. It then started jumping on her. During the attack, she played dead and told herself to “wait until it’s over.”

Eventually, the kangaroo left the scene, and another trail walker found her with blood gushing from her head, according to 7News.

Dina needed 25 stitches to her face and had to undergo surgery for her leg wounds.

But she doesn’t blame the kangaroo for the attack, saying her dog had chased it.

“If anything, we’re encroaching on their ecology. I could sense his panic,” she told 9News. “I really felt for them, the poor thing.”

New Wodonga Councilor Danny Lowe said people should be extra careful of kangaroos in the summer, when dry conditions may bring them closer to residential areas.

“Lack of feed and lack of water is bringing them in closer to residential areas. They are wild animals, they will defend themselves and they are territorial,” Lowe told 9News.