A member of the gang suspected of hacking Jack Dorsey’s Twitter has been arrested

source Getty

A former member of a hacker group the “Chuckling Squad,” which has claimed responsibility for taking over notable social media profiles, was reportedly arrested.

Motherboard reported that law enforcement officials and another member of the group confirmed the arrest, which came after the unidentified minor was suspected to be involved in hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account.

The simple SIM Swapping technique that has allowed the group to take over several accounts belonging to high-profile figures like YouTube celebrities has been identified as a rising concern for law enforcement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former member of a hacker group responsible for taking over notable social media profiles has been arrested, Motherboard reported.

The alleged member was involved with the “Chuckling Squad,” a group of hackers, and their takeover of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account that resulted in offensive posts that included racial slurs, bomb threats, and anti-Semitism. One of the leaders of the group, who goes by the handle Debug, told Motherboard that the member was arrested approximately two weeks ago.

“He was a member of Chuckling Squad but not anymore. He was an active member for us by providing celebs/public figure [phone] numbers and helped us hack them,” Debug told the site, adding that the group kicked out the unnamed member in October.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office told Motherboard that several law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest, including the department’s Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team.

The group largely uses SIM swapping, a technique that hackers employ which involves convincing cellphone companies to transfer a victim’s phone number to a SIM card that the hacker controls, which they can use to access accounts and reset passwords.

Several accounts belonging to YouTube celebrities, including beauty vlogger James Charles, Shane Dawson, and King Bach have fallen victim to the technique.

Authorities have zeroed in on the technique, which has been identified as responsible for hackers accessing high-profile accounts in addition to triggering SWAT threats and stealing cryptocurrency.

Wired previously reported that smartphone users can protect themselves from SIM swapping by adding a passcode to their carrier account or using a third-party app – such as Google Authenticator and Authy- for two-factor authentication.

Read more:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked to send out racist tweets with the n-word and phrases like ‘Hitler is innocent’

James Charles is the latest YouTuber to get hacked on Twitter by the same group or person that goes by ‘chuckling’

What we know about how Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked, and the group called ‘Chuckling Squad’ who is claiming responsibility