Authorities set a trained ‘attack squirrel’ free following an Alabama drug bust

caption The squirrel was apparently fed meth so it would be “aggressive.” source Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday authorities in Alabama found methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, body armor, and a trained “attack squirrel” during a search.

In connection to their findings, they have arrested one man, but another, squirrel owner Mickey Paulk, remains wanted.

Authorities searched Paulk’s apartment after receiving a tip that he had an “attack squirrel” which he fed meth so it would be “aggressive.”

Authorities say there is no safe way to test the animal for meth.

At the recommendation of the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation, the animal was released into the wild.

Authorities arrived at his home around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at which point they found Reynolds was inside the apartment. Paulk was not home at the time.

In addition to the squirrel, which was in a cage, investigators found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition.

It’s unclear if the claims that Paulk was feeding the squirrel meth were correct.

“There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

An Animal Control deputy later arrived at the scene, as did representatives from the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. The squirrel was released into the wild at their recommendation.