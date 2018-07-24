Authorities are telling Drake fans to stop exiting moving vehicles for the #InMyFeelings challenge

Authorities are discouraging social media users from filming themselves exiting moving vehicles for the #InMyFeelings challenge.

The challenge was inspired by the social media comedian Shiggy, who posted a video of himself on Instagram dancing to the Drake song “In My Feelings” on a residential street.

Since Shiggy posted his video in June, others have filmed themselves getting out of moving vehicles and dancing alongside them or falling while attempting to dance.

Authorities are discouraging social media users from filming themselves exiting moving vehicles for the #InMyFeelings challenge.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets sucked into the wheels of the car or dragged or the driver who is recording it with their phone, hits somebody crossing the street,” Joseph Solomon, a police chief in Massachusetts, told CBS Boston.

“There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge,” Nicholas Worrell, the National Transportation Safety Board’s chief of safety advocacy, told The Blast.

The #InMyFeelings challenge was inspired by internet personality Shiggy, who posted a video of himself on Instagram dancing to the Drake song “In My Feelings” on a residential street. The video went viral and helped the song reach the number-one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

Since Shiggy posted his video in June, others have filmed themselves getting out of moving cars and dancing alongside them or falling while attempting to dance.

“i almost died,” one Twitter user wrote in a post that includes video of her falling on a street after exiting a moving car she was driving.

On July 12, Will Smith posted a video in which he danced to the song on top of a bridge in Budapest.

“Be smart, don’t attempt doing this under any circumstances,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry said those who block traffic while attempting the #InMyFeelings challenge could face up to $167 in fines and one year in prison, Bloomberg reports. The publication also reported that prosecutors in Abu Dhabi called for three “social media influencers” to be arrested after they were filmed attempting the challenge.