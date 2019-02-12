An Ohio State University student was kidnapped at gunpoint after the father of her son reportedly wrote a troubling Facebook post

caption Skylar Williams, right, was kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday. Authorities have identified Ty’rell Pounds, left, as the suspect in her kidnapping. source Ohio State University Department of Public Safety

A 20-year-old woman named Skylar Williams was kidnapped at gunpoint from the parking lot of Ohio State University’s Mansfield campus on Monday, the school said in a news release.

Authorities identified the suspect in her kidnapping as Ty’rell Pounds, 24, reportedly the father of her son.

Before the kidnapping, Pounds wrote a Facebook post directed at their son, detailing relationship issues with Williams and apologizing that he would “have to grow up without” his parents, according to WMFD.

“Too my family I love y’all and I’m sorry dad you’re right I let my feelings build up!! DONT feel sorry for me cause there is nothing you guys could’ve done to stop me!!” Pounds wrote in the post, according to WMFD. “PLEASE KEEP MY SON OUT OF THE STREETS I don’t want him following my bad ways.”

Authorities said they later found the car they suspect Pounds forced Williams into, but the two were nowhere to be seen.

The parking lot where Williams was kidnapped, seen Monday.

According to Fox 8, authorities said that after abandoning the first car, which was a rental, he stole his roommate’s car at gunpoint. That vehicle is being described as a dark-colored 2019 Dodge Caravan with the license plate number FMZ 9621.

Investigators told Fox 8 that they were aware of the Facebook post and that Williams’ son was safe with relatives.

“People who have talked to him yesterday had no idea that this was gonna happen or that he had thoughts of this nature, so it’s been a surprise to anybody and everybody that we’ve been able to get a hold of today,” Lt. Amy Ivy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox 8 of Pounds.

The public-safety release said Pounds was considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-756-2222.