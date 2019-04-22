Authorities mistook an 11-foot alligator for an unconscious person

caption At first glance, authorities thought the large alligator (not pictured) was a human. source Rob Carr/Getty Images

On Friday night, a fire rescue crew in Miami thought they saw an unconscious person.

It was actually an alligator. An 11-foot long, 600-pound alligator, to boot.

The animal did not want to be rescued.

It broke through a fence and into a neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation arrived on the scene and decided to put the animal down.

Call it a case of mistaken identity.

On Friday night, the Miami Fire Rescue was traveling back to the station when the crew saw what they believed to be an unconscious person lying on the ground, according to the Miami Herald. But as the crew approached the enshrouded figure, it became immediately clear that what they saw wasn’t unconscious – and it wasn’t even human.

Contending with the alligator was no easy feat, the Miami Herald reported. The fire department wanted to keep the animal safe from oncoming traffic, but they also wanted to keep themselves safe.

Before long, the fire department called in for backup, namely the Miami Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, per the Miami Herald.

While the fire crew waited, the gator veered toward a residential area. It moved slowly, pausing after every few steps before it caused destruction, Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll Jr told the newspaper.

“Before you know it, it would move again,” Carroll said. “It broke through a chain-link fence and ended up in their backyard.”

He continued: “We watched that gator go through that fence like nothing.”

Finally, after 11 p.m. officials with the Florida FWC and the Miami PD arrived.

A trapper with the FWC was able to get a hold of the animal with a rope, but officials were concerned about the security of the grip, as it had been raining all night, the Miami Herald reported.

The animal was in a residential area, and they didn’t want it to get loose. Officials decided to euthanize the animal, citing safety concerns, Fox-affiliated WSVN reported.

One resident said he watched the situation unfold, but is not sure what he’ll tell people about what he saw. Enrique Diaz told WSVN he’ll probably give a straightforward account: “Uhh, guys? I think I just saw an alligator at my house.”