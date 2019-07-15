The best Prime Day deals on car accessories, tech, and tools that will help keep your ride in top shape

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

In addition to the obvious deals on tech items and home goods, Prime Day has tons of deals on car tech and automotive accessories. Find the best ones below.

Amazon might not be the first place you think of to help you fix up your ride, but just like the rest of the site, the selection of auto parts and accessories is surprisingly big, and the prices are hard-to-beat.

As a Prime member, you can save up to 50% on professional tire installation, 30% on Chemical Guys Car Care Kits, up to 30% on Castrol motor oil, and find major discounts on other car-related accessories and parts like brake kits, headlight bulbs, and water pumps during Prime Day 2019. Keep in mind that parts like this are not universal, so you can clip coupons here and then shop for your specific vehicle.

Additionally, there are some universal deals on cleaning products, tech accessories, and tools. To help you navigate the automotive section on Prime Day, we rounded up some of the best deals available. Some are lightning deals, so you’ll want to shop before they’re 100% claimed or the deal expires.

source Amazon

The best car-care and cleaning-product deals

The best car tech and accessories deals

The best car tool deals

