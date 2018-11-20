$27 billion Autodesk just acquired the Google and Sequoia-backed construction-startup PlanGrid

caption PlanGrid CEO Tracy Young just sold her company for $875 million. source Steve Jennings/Getty

Autodesk will acquire the construction-productivity-software-startup PlanGrid for $875 million, the company announced Tuesday.

PlanGrid was last valued at $419 million in a 2015 Series B.

It was backed by investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Sequoia Capital and Founders Fund.

Autodesk, the $27 billion software company best known for its architecture program, AutoCAD, will acquire PlanGrid for $875 million, the company announced Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to close during Autodesk’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which ends on January 31, according to the company.

Founded in 2012, PlanGrid is a GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Sequoia Capital-backed construction-productivity tool. The startup raised a total of $66 million, according to PitchBook, and a Series B in 2015 valued the company at $419 million.

PlanGrid is primarily mobile-first and lets teams work in real time from both in offices and at construction job sites to update project plans and field reports.

Autodesk said in its statement it intends to integrate PlanGrid’s software and its Autodesk Revit and Autodesk BIM 360 construction-management platform.

“At PlanGrid, we have a relentless focus on empowering construction workers to build as productively as possible,” said Tracy Young, PlanGrid cofounder and CEO, in a statement.

“One of the first steps to improving construction productivity is the adoption of digital workflows with centralized data. PlanGrid has excelled at building beautiful, simple field collaboration software, while Autodesk has focused on connecting design to construction. Together, we can drive greater productivity and predictability on the job site,” she said.