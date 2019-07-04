Aŭtomatigo Becomes Infor’s First Alliance Partner in Japan for Infor Nexus, the World’s Leading Cloud Commerce Network

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – July 4, 2019 – Aŭtomatigo Inc. and Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Aŭtomatigo has signed an agreement to be an Infor Alliance Partner specializing in the Infor Nexus cloud commerce network. Aŭtomatigo has already successfully supported Komatsu Ltd. to introduce Infor Nexus globally, and is the first company to conduct an agreement in the Japanese market as an Infor Alliance Partner for Infor Nexus.

Launched today in the Japanese market by Infor Japan, Infor Nexus is the world’s leading cloud commerce network. It enables visibility of multi-enterprise global transactions and orchestration of processes across the entire supply chain. The network connects businesses to their entire supply chain–from suppliers and manufacturers, to brokers, third-party logistics (3PLs), and banks–paving the way for visibility of complex supply chains, smoother collaborations and business operations, and enhanced prediction capabilities through intelligence. With 65,000 companies currently using Infor Nexus around the world, the platform is managing at least $1 trillion in trade annually.

As the first Japanese company to provide professional services related to Infor Nexus, Aŭtomatigo has been offering a deployment consulting service since January 2019. It started supporting Komatsu’s global rollout project of Infor Nexus for visualizing shipment of OEM products and for transportation management fulfilment, which began from Komatsu’s North American affiliate. Through this new alliance partnership with Infor Japan, it will be able to take the lead in Infor Nexus deployment consulting in the Japanese market.

Through the provision of master file solutions and business process outsourcing, Aŭtomatigo has developed a sales network and considerable knowledge for resolving issues related to customer data management. It will leverage this, in line with its management philosophy of using information and communication technologies to contribute to the sustainable growth of Japan, to help Japanese companies reform their supply chains with Infor Nexus.

“Part of Aŭtomatigo’s mission is to contribute to sustainable growth via ICT (information and communications technology), and the Alliance Partner contract regarding Infor Nexus is positioned as an important factor in this respect,” said Susumu Amano, president of Aŭtomatigo. “In the future, we hope to provide sustainable growth to our customers in Japan through cooperative measures with Infor Japan.”

“Aŭtomatigo is a trusted partner sharing the same vision and customer focus as Infor,” said Helen Masters, president of Infor Japan. “With its strengths in customer data management and BPO (business process outsourcing) in the Japanese market, this enhanced cooperation with Aŭtomatigo will drive logistics reform and business in Japan via Infor Nexus, an end-to-end business supply chain network, which affords digitalization and intelligence, enabling enterprises to be more responsive to the business, and to deliver with speed, flexibility and precision.”





About Aŭtomatigo

Aŭtomatigo Inc. was established in April 2018 to operate businesses concerning master file solutions and business process outsourcing of Hibiya Computer System Co., the operation company of HCS Holdings, which started its businesses in 1972. With over 200 enterprise customers, it has a specific focus on sustainability and automation, and offers solutions that combine robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and other state-of-the-art technologies.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

