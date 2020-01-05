Filmmaker Ava DuVernay called out Megyn Kelly for making an ‘ignorant’ and ‘attention-seeking’ dig at Colin Kaepernick on Twitter

source Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay called out Megyn Kelly on Twitter for “ignorant” and “attention-seeking” claims about racism, telling Kelly to “educate herself.”

Kelly had responded to Colin Kaepernick’s tweet about “American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people” to accuse the former NFLer of undermining “legitimate claims of racism.”

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, director of “A Wrinkle in Time”and the documentary “13th,” got into a Twitter tussle with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly on Sunday.

Her remarks were in defense of outspoken quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had attracted Kelly’s ire for a tweet about American imperialism after the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020

Kelly responded by claiming Kaepernick thought “everything is racist… Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans.” She appeared to be making an (unfounded) implication that Kaepernick thought Soleimani’s death was solely because of his skin color.

“Nike, feeling proud?” she taunted, referring to the sportswear brand’s major deal with Kaepernick, also controversial.

That’s when DuVernay waded in, tweeting “shame on you, Megyn” in response.

Kelly, however, doubled down on “calling out bullshit claims of racism,” which she said would undermine what she referred to as “legitimate” claims of racism.

This is turn prompted DuVernay to unleash the flurry of insults at Kelly, ending with “That will be all.”

You should be ashamed. Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims. You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 5, 2020

Kelly has previously been under fire for her comments on blackface in October 2018, prompting her to make a swift departure from her then-employment at NBC.

A majority of Twitter users reacted positively to DuVernay’s callout, although some instead tweeted support for Kelly.

“Yass, drag her queen” one user wrote to DuVernay.

DuVernay has frequently taken to Twitter to address racism, including criticizing popular HBO fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” for killing off the show’s only woman of color.

