I visit Palm Springs regularly and the Avalon Hotel and Bungalows has become my second home for the chic rooms, manicured grounds, and excellent pools — after trying most rooms, here’s my favorite

Avalon Hotel and Bungalows is one of Palm Springs’ top-rated hotels, originally built for Hollywood’s elite stars in 1929.

Today it’s still a popular desert destination, with iconic style, three pools, a spa, and excellent on-site dining, all within walking distance of downtown Palm Springs.

Rates begin around $152 for a standard room in low season, with more spacious suites starting in the $300s, and signature detached bungalows in the $400s. I’ve stayed here multiple times in almost all room types, but there’s one that I think offers the best value.

There’s something about the desert air that can fully transform a mood and a mindset – even if you’re just coming from 120 miles away in Los Angeles, which is where I live. It’s one of the main reasons why I travel so frequently to Palm Springs, and the Avalon Hotel and Bungalows is a second home there.

I’ve been visiting the property for years and was so struck by its Hollywood Regency-style design on a visit merely weeks before my wedding in 2010, I decided to revamp my entire decor for the occasion, remaking it with a nod to the property’s vintage aesthetic.

That’s because the property’s look – indeed its whole vibe – is intoxicating. The Avalon evokes the glamorous time when Palm Springs was the playground of Hollywood heavyweights in the Golden Age, all updated with chic finishes and modern conveniences.

Standard rooms start around $150 in winter and go up from there in busy seasons such as spring and fall, though they’re admittedly on the smaller side. There are also an array of suites for more space, or the uber-romantic bungalows, tricked out with extras like sun terraces, fireplaces, and kitchens, starting in the $500s.

I’ve stayed in the gamut of rooms at Avalon and here’s my take: It’s certainly the standard rooms that offer the best value (after all, every room comes with access to the hotel’s pools and overall chic atmosphere) and most accessible price tag. And on the high end of the price scale, Avalon’s bungalows offer the hotel’s signature residential-like appeal with total privacy, but at significant cost.

The sweet spot is the mid-tier courtyard studio, which is right in the middle price range starting around the $300s. It offers generous space, a romantic vibe, and your own fireplace with a detached, private feel.

I've stayed at Avalon on multiple occasions, but the grounds wow me every time I enter.

The Avalon makes a very welcoming – and visually stunning – first impression. Enter from the street through a shaded courtyard path, past a quaint pond filled with koi fish. It always feels boutiquey and exclusive from that first moment. Every time I visit, this entry experience reminds me of why I keep coming back.

Inside, I’ve always found the lobby to be diminutive and easy to navigate. There’s a small reception desk flanked by a photogenic lounge area. Head straight through this main building and you’ll reach a bar before hitting the Chi Chi pool out back. It’s all very cozy.

Overall, the hotel has a spread-out layout over multiple acres, amid citrus trees and manicured gardens. It’s both social and private at once.

The standard King Room has 250 square feet and a monochrome palette. It's comfortable, but small.

I’ve stayed in multiple room categories at Avalon Hotel and Bungalows Palm Springs, and the best choice should be based on your needs and budget.

Standard accommodations include the Traditional King Room, which I’ve stayed in and personally found to be adequate, if a bit ordinary when compared to some of the property’s more dazzling common areas. Like all rooms, they have a tablet for accessing in-room dining, making service requests, or reading daily e-newspapers, as well as plush terry robes, and comfortable beds with down comforters and hypoallergenic pillows.

I book this type if it’s high season and the only room available at an accessible price, however, these entry-level rooms are quite diminutive in size at just 250 square feet. That can feel tight fast with two travelers and luggage. Some rooms also experience noise bleed either from other rooms, or on-site events such as when weddings take place around the property, as they frequently do.

But, if neither of these issues poses a concern, this room offers strong value with its cheap prices.

The One-Bedroom Bungalow is a top-tier booking, and a worthy indulgence if you have the budget.

Higher up the room-category spectrum, I’ve also stayed in a One-Bedroom Bungalow with my husband and toddler twins, which provides the best amenities for families. We took the bedroom while our kids slept on the pullout sofa in the living room.

These are about 700 square feet and have spacious living rooms with fireplaces, plus a full kitchen, and accompanying dining room. There are outdoor lounge areas, and the accommodations very much feel like single-family homes, which is extra comforting when you’re traveling with young kids, but still romantic for couples.

The bungalows offer the most luxurious and memorable experiences at Avalon but are also the most expensive. The top-end accommodation isn’t always in the budget, with a starting price point in approximately the $500 range.

The Premium Courtyard Studio is my favorite room type, with a similar feel to a bungalow but at a much more accessible price point.

I ultimately find the sweet spot to be between standard rooms and larger bungalows, with the Premium Courtyard Studio.

I’ve stayed here when traveling with my husband without our kids. They are about 325 square feet and very romantic. As they are semi-detached, they have a similar, private feel like in the bungalow, without the noise issues common in King Rooms.

They come with fireplaces, which are cozy when it’s not pool weather. The look is dramatic in monochrome white, with the same comfy beds, lounge seating, and private patios or balconies for indoor-outdoor flow. They’re often located near the Regency Pool, and Estrella Spa’s hot tub and treatment cabanas.

The starting price point here is in the $300s range for what feels like the signature residential experience, just in a smaller space and without the budget-busting price tag. It’s my top pick for a couple or party of two for its comfortable size, intimate feel, and mid-range price point.

For larger parties, there are also 13 two-bedroom villas, beginning in the $600 range.

Make time to wander the manicured gardens and dip into one of three luxe pools.

The Avalon has three pools. There is the Regency pool, surrounded by mountains and bungalows, which is the most picturesque and serene, with a grownup vibe. Yes, people come to drink with friends, but the only time it’s felt rowdy to me was during a scheduled Coachella party.

The central Chi Chi pool has more of a convivial scene, with adjoining fire pits near the main lobby and includes the poolside Chi Chi restaurant.

The gated Presidio pool is surrounded by hedges and the most secluded of all. It’s also the most kid-friendly option. The views are less impressive, but I’ve always felt comfortable here with my young kids since there are always friendly young families happy to share pool floats and conversation. This is not so at the other pools, where kids aren’t greeted eagerly by other guests.

Once, my family started out at the Chi Chi pool with our kids because the Presidio was closed for a private event, and management asked us to move back to Presidio when it re-opened. This was off-putting, but they did toss in a round of drinks for our troubles.

Take advantage of outdoor health and wellness classes offered to all hotel guests.

There’s also a fitness center with cardio equipment that includes Peloton bikes, as well as weights, and other necessary equipment. A wellness area offers scheduled yoga and meditation classes, which are available to all guests.

The Estrella Spa offers a range of therapeutic treatments, as well as salon services for hair, nails, and beauty. A hot tub and treatment cabanas adjoin it.

At Chi Chi restaurant, Jason Moffitt serves up a menu of flavorful California fare and is worth a try. Try the Acai bowl at breakfast.

One of Avalon’s best qualities – among many – is its central location, in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Trip Advisor gives it a walkability rating of 95 out of 100; you can really set out on foot for a stroll to get the best feel for the area as the main drag of Palm Canyon Drive is just around the corner.

If you’re not eating at Chi Chi on property, try local favorite Vietnamese restaurant Rooster and the Pig, just 0.2 miles away. For design lovers and history buffs, the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, and the Palm Springs Historical Society are just minutes away on foot.

If you’ve never done it before, take a 15-minute drive from the hotel to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, where the world’s largest rotating tramcars transport you up the sheer cliffs of Chino Canyon into Mt. San Jacinto State Park. Stay for a hike, a picnic, or just selfies. And pack/dress accordingly for a substantial temperature drop at the top.

More than 1,700 Trip Advisor reviewers overall give this property a “Very Good” 4.0 out of 5 rating. It ranks as 29 of 78 hotels in Palm Springs.

Favorable reviews note the convenient, walkable location, as well as the striking design. “The property is beautiful, very well maintained, and manicured,” wrote one previous guest.

More critical reviewers complained of spotty service, as well as lack of soundproofing in some rooms. Others found their accommodations to be too small, with sparse furnishings. Both of these complaints are most common in standard King Rooms. Others felt that areas of the property were showing age and were in need of upgrades.

Who stays here: While this hotel does attract some families with kids, its primary guests are couples and adults with an eye toward style (and Instagram opps), or guests attending a wedding on-site. The walkable location makes it great for tourists looking to take in the sights of Palm Springs.

We like: The on-site Chi Chi restaurant is not only convenient for hotel guests, but is also delicious with vibrant, seasonal ingredients. Try the acai bowl for a healthy, flavorful breakfast.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Originally built in 1929, the standout feature of the Avalon is its eye-catching architecture and landscaping. Snap a selfie amid the symmetry of the main pool, with its green lawn and black-and-white central cabana in the foreground, and the mountains behind it.

We think you should know: If you’re traveling with kids, you’ll be expected to keep the noise to a minimum. Your kids are primarily welcome at the family Presidio pool, but you’ll get side-eyed (or worse) if you encroach on the pools meant for adults. In fact, we were asked to leave the Chi Chi pool after a noise complaint from another guest, though the hotel did offer to comp our first round of apps or drinks at the family pool.

We’d do this differently next time: Somehow in all my visits, I’ve never booked a treatment at the Estrella Spa. Next time, I’d like to try a massage, which begins at about $155 for 60 minutes. Pro tip: I have used the spa as a place to shower after official checkout time, when I opted to stay longer and use the pool.

When it comes to style and history, the Avalon Hotel and Bungalows Palm Springs is one of the most iconic properties in town.

It’s highly walkable, located right in the middle of the lively downtown area, and is a popular choice for couples and friends. While families are welcome, if you’re traveling with kids you’ll need to mind the noise factor within the sophisticated environment. If that’s not feasible, you should consider staying elsewhere.

Multiple pools are divine for all-day lounging, and the poolside restaurant Chi Chi and Estrella Spa are additional features worthy of a visit on their own.

While the property can get expensive in busy seasons or holiday periods, it can be booked for under $2oo for a standard room when vacancy is low, which is a great value if you don’t need a ton of space.

Avalon represents the full package in Palm Springs, with comfort, convenience, and the stunning architectural and landscape designs for which the city is famous.