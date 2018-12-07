The ‘Avengers’ directors may have revealed the title for the final movie months ago, but you probably missed it

caption Fans think the Russo brothers leaked the name earlier this year. source Marvel

If ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ broke your heart, the trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ will rub salt in the wound.

Fans were apparently right about “Avengers: Endgame” being the official title after the Russo Brothers leaked an on-set photo earlier in 2018.

The official trailer for the fourth Avengers film was posted by Marvel today, along with the first poster.

Doctor Strange saw the future and told anyone who was looking for it what was coming in “Infinity War.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” directors the Russo Brothers teased a photo in September 2018 that they said hinted at a clue about “Avengers 4.”

Eagle-eyed fans were, of course, very quick to point out the word “Endgame” in the photo taken on the “Avengers 4” set.

Oh my god https://t.co/FbhNGgiD1O — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) December 7, 2018

Fan speculation was rampant, but the Russos themselves previously threw cold water all over this theory

In an interview with Uproxx, where they were asked directly if the name of “Avengers 4” was spoken in any dialogue in “Infinity War” and they said “No.”

It turns out that Doctor Strange told us about ‘Avengers 4’ back during ‘Infinity War’ after all.

It’s not “Avengers: Annihilation,” although it might feel that way to anyone who has grown attached to any specific characters in the MCU.

It’s also not “Avengers: Assemble” or “Avengers: Academy,” which are additional theories that fans have tossed around.

As this GIF so eloquently illustrates, Doctor Strange saw it all coming in “Infinity War” after all – I mean, it’s totally fair after all, since that IS his job.

The Russo Brothers released the official poster of the movie on Dec. 7:

And in case you feel like getting emotional all over again, here is the official trailer:

“Avengers: Endgame” will hit theaters everywhere and hit hearts even harder on April 26, 2019.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.