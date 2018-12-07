The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors think the Oscars are disconnected from audiences, and need a ‘change in perspective’

caption “Avengers: Infinity War” source Disney

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of “Avengers: Endgame,” said that the Oscars are out of touch with audiences.

“It feels like Oscars do need a change in perspective,” Anthony said.

The Oscars introduced a “popular Oscar” category this year that it quickly scrapped after backlash, but the Russos support any way to solve the disconnect from moviegoers.

“I think it [the popular Oscar] represents them trying to find an answer, which is what’s valuable,” Joe said.

Contrary to some years past, this year’s Oscars could highlight some of the highest-grossing movies of 2018. “Black Panther,” “A Star is Born,” and more are expected to get attention in major categories, and already did so with Thursday’s Golden Globes nominations.

If you ask Joe and Anthony Russo, that would be great news. The directors of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and next year’s “Avengers: Endgame” spoke to Business Insider during this week’s Ignition conference, and said that the Oscars had been out of touch with audiences.

READ MORE: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors on dealing with sky-high expectations, and which characters they want to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“It feels like Oscars do need a change in perspective,” Anthony said. “It seems there is a bit of a disconnect between movies that audiences are responding to globally and what the typical Academy presentation is of those films. I think that’s largely based on the membership of the Academy and the fact that it’s this sort of older group of people.”

“We have to be careful that we don’t lose touch with audiences,” Joe added. “That’s the reason we make movies. And if it feels elitist in a way and disconnected, I think it can create a divide between audience perception of content, and the industry perception of content.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has taken steps to address those concerns in recent years, most notably by expanding its membership. It also proposed a “popular Oscar” category this year that it quickly rolled back after backlash. But the Russos support the Academy addressing the divide between the Oscars and moviegoers.

“It doesn’t necessarily need to be the popular Oscar but something like the popular Oscar can certainly shake things up and help evolve the thinking and the approach the Academy has when celebrating film,” Anthony said.

Joe added: “I think it [the popular Oscar] represents them trying to find an answer, which is what’s valuable. However they reach that is going to be important. I do think the disconnect has to be addressed.”