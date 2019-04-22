Demand is so high for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that many AMC theaters will open 24 hours a day all weekend

caption “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in the world, announced on Monday that 17 of its theaters in the US will be open from this Thursday night through Sunday to accommodate the high demand to see “Avengers: Endgame.”

29 AMCs are scheduled to be open around the clock Thursday through Friday, and 18 are scheduled to be open around the clock Thursday through Saturday (or Friday through Sunday).

This is in response to the huge presales for “Endgame” that AMC has received. The company announced that the movie broke the record for the most presale tickets sold for any movie in the 99-year history of AMC.

The ticket presales for “Avengers: Endgame” are like nothing the industry has seen before. The onslaught of demand for tickets to see the close of the first phase of the MCU has caused movie theater sites to go down and Fandango to build a “waiting room” to support its customers.

And the largest theater chain in the world plans to stay open throughout the movie’s opening weekend to support the high demand.

In a release sent out by AMC Theatres on Monday, the chain announced that 17 AMC theaters in the US are scheduled to be open around the clock from this Thursday night, when “Endgame” begins having showings, through Sunday. That’s 72 hours straight to see the remaining Avengers battle Thanos.

The idea came after the presales for “Endgame” broke the record for the most presale tickets sold for any movie in the 99-year history of AMC, according to the company.

“With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theatre by theatre and adding showtimes later and later,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming for AMC.

Along with the 17 AMCs open for 72 hours straight beginning Thursday, 29 are scheduled to be open around the clock Thursday through Friday, and 18 are scheduled to be open around the clock Thursday through Saturday (or Friday through Sunday).

This is all music to Disney’s ears. With “Endgame” having a running time over three hours, some wondered if the movie could top the record-breaking $257.6 million opening weekend of “Infinity War,” as there are only so many showtimes a theater can run of a three-hour movie.

But AMC giving the movie the 24-hour treatment is a good sign. And don’t be surprised if other theaters follow its lead.