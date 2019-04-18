New footage from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ teases an important mission for Rocket and an emotional reunion

caption It looks like Black Widow and Hawkeye will get some cute scenes together in “Endgame.” source Marvel/YouTube

On Wednesday, Marvel released a new TV teaser for “Avengers: Endgame.”

The new footage features an interesting scene with Rocket, a sweet callback to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” an emotional moment for Pepper Potts, and another look at Captain Marvel’s formidable power.

“Avengers: Endgame” finally hits theaters on Friday, April 26. And with less than 10 days to go, Marvel is ramping up its promo with another TV spot.

The new footage, released Wednesday, features a few interesting scenes and teases some emotional moments.

Here’s every detail we noticed and what each one may mean.

The teaser opens with Rocket opening a wooden door.

He appears to be visiting some kind of seaside house or cottage. It’s possible that he’s still on Earth, but we have another theory.

Rocket might go on another adventure with Thor to find Thanos.

We last saw Thanos at the end of “Infinity War,” apparently taking a vacation in an unfamiliar landscape.

“Infinity War” co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo told Uproxx last year that Thanos went to a foreign planet to rest after he completed his mission.

“Once he puts his armor down in that movie, he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise,” co-director Anthony Russo revealed.

We know that Thor’s axe can open the Bifrost.

Thor is able to travel to distant planets almost instantaneously, thanks to his new axe.

It makes sense that he would use this power to find and confront Thanos, and we’re hoping that he takes his new buddy Rocket with him.

The new teaser gives us a look at Ronin in action.

We know that “Endgame” will see Hawkeye embrace an alter-ego known as Ronin, and the new teaser gives us a brief clip of the “vigilante” samurai in action.

It also teases an emotional scene for Pepper Potts.

Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s fiancée, can be seen looking into the sky while surrounded by Avengers.

Judging by Pepper’s teary-eyed expression, we’re guessing that the gang is watching Tony return to Earth. We last saw him and Nebula stranded on an aimlessly floating space ship, but we already know that he’ll find a way to return home. This clip appears to tease their emotional reunion.

There’s a cute callback to one of Rocket’s most iconic moments.

We see Rocket brandishing a gun while hanging onto War Machine’s shoulder.

War Machine is standing in for Groot, who served as Rocket’s perch in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Before Groot was destroyed and re-planted, becoming the teenage Groot we saw in “Infinity War,” he was a formidable tree-man and served as Rocket’s protector.

The recreation of this iconic pose is extra sweet given Groot’s disappearance at the end of “Infinity War” – and the heartbreaking moment when Rocket watched his friend disintegrate.

The teaser ends with Captain Marvel, flexing her impressive powers and ability to fly.

After her excellent solo movie, we’re excited to see more of Captain Marvel in “Endgame” – and to watch the other Avengers realize how powerful she is.

Watch the newest “Endgame” TV spot below: