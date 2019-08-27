10 photos that show how the big battle in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ looks without visual effects

caption Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch and Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Disney/Marvel and Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment released a new video in which “Avengers: Endgame” visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw broke down the movie’s major battle scene.

The behind-the-scenes footage showed that a lot of details, like the superhero costumes and portals, were created using special effects.

Many scenes were also filmed in front of green screens.

“Avengers: Endgame” was one of the biggest films of 2019, earning more than $1 billion at the box office.

The film, which was a culmination of a decade of Marvel movies, featured time travel, heartbreaking moments, and a major battle sequence. Larger-than-life moments were made possible through the use of computer-generated imagery (also known as CGI) and other special effects. And oftentimes, the most exciting scenes in the movie were filmed in front of a green screen.

In a new video shared by Marvel Entertainment, “Endgame” visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw broke down the film’s major battle sequence with Ryan Penagos.

Keep reading to see how different “Endgame” looks without special effects.

The superheroes returned for the fight by stepping through portals.

caption The superheroes returned after stepping through portals. source Marvel/Disney

Each portal was created entirely using special effects.

caption The portals were created using special effects. source Marvel Entertainment

The Avengers ran straight toward Thanos and his army.

caption The Avengers prepare for their final “Endgame” battle. source Walt Disney Studios

They assembled once everyone returned.

When the stars filmed the scene, they were just running toward six men in motion capture suits.

caption Thanos’ army was much smaller. source Marvel Entertainment

DeLeeuw said that having the six people facing the actors helped them figure out where their eyes should move during the scene.

In the movie, Spider-Man passes the infinity gauntlet to Captain Marvel, with Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Okoye, Pepper Potts, Shuri, and Mantis nearby.

caption Spider-Man giving Captain Marvel the gauntlet. source Marvel

Captain Marvel meets all the Avengers for the first time in “Endgame.”

The scene was actually filmed without Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and her winged horse.

caption Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel. source Marvel Entertainment

Holland and his stunt double wore motion capture suits to film. Special effects were later added to create the iron suit that’s seen in the movie.

Captain America finally get his hands on Thor’s hammer.

caption Captain America wielded Thor’s hammer in “Endgame.” source Marvel/Disney

He was always worthy.

The moment seems much less dramatic when you see it filmed in front of a green screen.

caption Chris Evans stars as Captain America. source Marvel Entertainment

Drax and Korg teamed up to take down one of the aliens from Thanos’ army.

caption Korg and Drax attacked an alien. source Marvel/Disney

Drax is portrayed by Dave Bautista and Korg is played by Taika Waititi.

In real life, Bautista jumped onto a large structure and stabbed it while another person held it in place.

caption Dave Bautista stars as Drax. source Marvel Entertainment

Hulk wore red armor during the fight scene.

caption Hulk is played by Mark Ruffalo. source Marvel/Disney

Ruffalo wore a motion capture suit and headpiece while filming.

caption Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans filming. source Marvel Entertainment

The Hulk that appeared on screen was made possible thanks to CGI technology.

Captain America used the hammer and his shield to fend off Thanos.

caption Captain America threw his shield at Thanos. source Marvel/Disney

The scene looked a little different behind-the-scenes.

caption Chris Evans stars as Captain America. source Marvel Entertainment

One scene in the film showed Scarlett Witch and Valkyrie jumping into the action.

caption Elizabeth Olsen and Tessa Thompson. source Marvel/Disney

Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch and Tessa Thompson stars as Valkyrie.

Olsen was able to fly through the use of wires and Thompson sat on a chair that required two people in order to move.

caption Valkryie was introduced in “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Marvel Entertainment

Pepper Potts wore a suit designed by Tony Stark.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts. source Disney/Marvel

The suit also included wings.

The light-up elements and other details of the suit were added using special effects.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow has been part of the MCU since “Iron Man.” source Marvel Entertainment

Wong used his sorcery to open portals.

caption Benedict Wong stars as Wong in the MCU. source Marvel/Disney

Peter Parker referred to the rings as “yellow sparkly things.”

Obviously, there were no fiery rings used in the making of the scene.

caption Benedict Wong and Evangeline Lilly. source Marvel Entertainment

The character was first introduced in “Doctor Strange.”