10 photos that show how the big battle in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ looks without visual effects

- Disney/Marvel and Marvel Entertainment
- Marvel Entertainment released a new video in which “Avengers: Endgame” visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw broke down the movie’s major battle scene.
- The behind-the-scenes footage showed that a lot of details, like the superhero costumes and portals, were created using special effects.
- Many scenes were also filmed in front of green screens.
“Avengers: Endgame” was one of the biggest films of 2019, earning more than $1 billion at the box office.
The film, which was a culmination of a decade of Marvel movies, featured time travel, heartbreaking moments, and a major battle sequence. Larger-than-life moments were made possible through the use of computer-generated imagery (also known as CGI) and other special effects. And oftentimes, the most exciting scenes in the movie were filmed in front of a green screen.
In a new video shared by Marvel Entertainment, “Endgame” visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw broke down the film’s major battle sequence with Ryan Penagos.
Keep reading to see how different “Endgame” looks without special effects.
The superheroes returned for the fight by stepping through portals.
- Marvel/Disney
Each portal was created entirely using special effects.
- Marvel Entertainment
The Avengers ran straight toward Thanos and his army.
- Walt Disney Studios
They assembled once everyone returned.
When the stars filmed the scene, they were just running toward six men in motion capture suits.
- Marvel Entertainment
DeLeeuw said that having the six people facing the actors helped them figure out where their eyes should move during the scene.
In the movie, Spider-Man passes the infinity gauntlet to Captain Marvel, with Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Okoye, Pepper Potts, Shuri, and Mantis nearby.
- Marvel
Captain Marvel meets all the Avengers for the first time in “Endgame.”
The scene was actually filmed without Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and her winged horse.
- Marvel Entertainment
Holland and his stunt double wore motion capture suits to film. Special effects were later added to create the iron suit that’s seen in the movie.
Captain America finally get his hands on Thor’s hammer.
- Marvel/Disney
He was always worthy.
The moment seems much less dramatic when you see it filmed in front of a green screen.
- Marvel Entertainment
Drax and Korg teamed up to take down one of the aliens from Thanos’ army.
- Marvel/Disney
Drax is portrayed by Dave Bautista and Korg is played by Taika Waititi.
In real life, Bautista jumped onto a large structure and stabbed it while another person held it in place.
- Marvel Entertainment
Hulk wore red armor during the fight scene.
- Marvel/Disney
Ruffalo wore a motion capture suit and headpiece while filming.
- Marvel Entertainment
The Hulk that appeared on screen was made possible thanks to CGI technology.
Captain America used the hammer and his shield to fend off Thanos.
- Marvel/Disney
The scene looked a little different behind-the-scenes.
- Marvel Entertainment
One scene in the film showed Scarlett Witch and Valkyrie jumping into the action.
- Marvel/Disney
Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch and Tessa Thompson stars as Valkyrie.
Olsen was able to fly through the use of wires and Thompson sat on a chair that required two people in order to move.
- Marvel Entertainment
Pepper Potts wore a suit designed by Tony Stark.
- Disney/Marvel
The suit also included wings.
The light-up elements and other details of the suit were added using special effects.
- Marvel Entertainment
Wong used his sorcery to open portals.
- Marvel/Disney
Peter Parker referred to the rings as “yellow sparkly things.”
Obviously, there were no fiery rings used in the making of the scene.
- Marvel Entertainment
The character was first introduced in “Doctor Strange.”