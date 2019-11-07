‘Avengers: Endgame’ cut a Black Panther fight scene from the movie’s giant battle

caption We could have had a bit more of Black Panther in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There’s a massive battle near the end of “Avengers: Endgame” where all of the Avengers assemble.

According to an interview with /Film, “Endgame” editor Jeff Ford said there was originally a longer fight sequence featuring Black Panther.

He would have fought Thanos’ right-hand man Ebony Maw.

Ford said their fight sequence didn’t feel like it fit in with the larger story they were tracking between Thanos and Iron Man.

Black Panther was originally involved in a much bigger battle in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Editor Jeff Ford recently revealed how much of the brawl between the King of Wakanda and the Black Order’s Ebony Maw was cut and shuffled around.

“We didn’t really shuffle it around a lot. I remember we did have a much more elaborate sequence with [Thanos’s henchman, Ebony] Maw,” Ford told /Film.

“His battle with Panther was longer,” Ford said. “I remember we took it down because when they come through the portals, they kind of introduce all these characters into the story that haven’t been in the movie yet…Panther and Maw felt like, that’s not the story that we’re tracking, so maybe we reduce that stuff.”

While Black Panther and the Wakandan army are the first to appear on the battlefield to aid Captain America during the finale, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is featured throughout the battle.

Ford went on to explain how this came about and why.

“We ended up making sure we had a cool shot of Panther, but it was like, ‘Let’s make sure that every moment we engage in that section needs to lead us to that final confrontation with Tony and Thanos.’ So there were a few things we reduced there for that reason,” he said.

The film is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.