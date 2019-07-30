Watch the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ stars break character in a newly released blooper reel

- source
- Marvel Studios
- Marvel just released a blooper reel for “Avengers: Endgame,” which is now available on digital. The Blu-ray will be released on Tuesday, August 13.
- Chris Pratt can be seen gathered with costars Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and others, warning them not to “pull a hamstring” as they prepare for a fight sequence.
- “I can’t believe I filmed a whole movie with this thing on,” Chris Evans says as he touches his Captain America helmet.
- “See what I have to deal with here,” Scarlett Johansson jokingly says as Jeremy Renner makes a funny face after they look at each other. “Ten years of this s—.”
- Watch the full video below.
