‘Avengers’ stars Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson wore jewelry designed to look like the Infinity Gauntlet at the ‘Endgame’ premiere

caption Brie Larson poses with fans dressed as Nebula and Gamora at the world premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” on Monday. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Avengers assembled on the red carpet Monday night for the world premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, and Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, both wore jewelry designed to look like the six Infinity Stones.

But there were differences between Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet in “Infinity War” and the placement of the actresses’ gems.

Brie Larson’s and Scarlett Johansson’s jewelry gave fans a thrill on the red carpet at Monday’s “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in Los Angeles.

All the “Avengers” stars looked extremely sharp at the event, though some style choices stood out. Most notably, Larson and Johansson both wore jewelry designed to look like the six Infinity Stones.

Larson, who plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest and most powerful superhero, Captain Marvel, posted a photo of her left hand on social media with the caption “Snapped” – likely a reference to the disastrous events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” caused by one snap of Thanos’ fingers.

caption Larson wore five rings in different colors, topped with one large bracelet to complete the set. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Larson commissioned her bejeweled look from Irene Neuwirth, a jewelry designer based in Los Angeles.

Neuwirth posted a photo on Instagram of the Infinity Gauntlet that inspired her design, which has notable differences from the Gauntlet that Thanos wields in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

In the film, Thanos collects the yellow Mind Stone last and places it in the center of the glove. Additionally, on Larson’s hand, the blue Space Stone and the orange Soul Stone, as well as the purple Power Stone and the red Reality Stone, are swapped.

caption Thanos collected all six Infinity Stones in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Walt Disney Studios

Johansson, who plays Black Widow, wore similarly beautiful jewelry that was similarly scrambled.

Instead of a blue stone, her index finger bore a silver gem. Her central gem was orange rather than yellow, and only the green Time Stone was in its proper place.

caption Scarlett Johansson’s gold bracelet has a design that resembles the Avengers symbol. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Despite the differences, however, fans went wild for the actresses’ subtle shout-outs to their characters’ missions.

SCARLETT AND BRIE ARE BOTH WEARING INFINITY STONES — nis TOMORROW (@lgbtslarson) April 23, 2019

scarlett johansson and brie larson wearing infinity stones to the endgame premiere is such a power move pic.twitter.com/jRL0elO3pC — ً (@freddcury) April 23, 2019

scarlett and brie's jewelries are the infinity stones SO POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/fEsOB4up4d — joie (@joiesabado) April 23, 2019

brie larson and scarlett johansson wearing the stones rings is a yes from all the marvel fans pic.twitter.com/IFoFHpGXbm — endgame delfi -2 (@bluntxlotz) April 23, 2019

Brie and Scarlett wearing the infinity stones.

Thanos left the group chat. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/oV1m6z0hXs — emz (@buchanangrimes) April 23, 2019