Disney is selling a $300 Captain America figure that captures one of the best moments from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — and it’s already going for hundreds more on eBay

caption This is the “Avengers: Endgame” collectible figure you’re looking for. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The Disney Store is selling a collectible Captain America figure from “Avengers: Endgame” at Disney’s biannual fan convention, D23 Expo.

During a tour of Disney’s three stores at D23 Expo, Insider spied the exclusive $300 collectible from Hot Toys which shows Cap wielding Thor’s hammer.

Though it’s only available at the D23 Expo, fans are already selling the figure online for hundreds more.

Fans cheered in theaters when Captain America wielded Thor’s hammer in “Avengers: Endgame,” and now the fan-favorite moment from the movie is available to own. That is, if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on it.

The Disney Store is selling a $300 collectible Captain America figure at its biannual D23 Expo convention for fans, and it’s gorgeous.

caption Here’s a look at the full figure. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The 1/6th scale figure from Hot Toys shows Captain America with Thor’s hammer and his own iconic shield.

caption The collectible figure comes in a pretty snazzy case with see-through protective sheath over it. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

That’s not all.

The figure also comes with a cracked version of Captain America’s shield, which memorably gets chipped away at by Thanos’ sword in the film.

caption Look near Cap’s feet and you can see his shield in pieces. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The full set comes with a few interchangeable hands, Loki’s scepter, Captain America’s shield intact and another one that’s broken and in pieces.

We expect these to go quick. As Insider is roaming the showroom floor, the line to enter the store wraps around the length of it. We’ve already spotted it on eBay for anywhere from $400 to over $1500.

caption One seller is asking for $850 for the Captain America exclusive. source eBay

If you’re at D23 Expo and are hoping to get your hands on one, they’re available at the official Disney Store, one of three Disney stores on the showroom floor.