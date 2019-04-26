‘Avengers: Endgame’ finally answers a question fans have been wondering since ‘Age of Ultron’

caption Thor had his hammer in “Thor: The Dark World.” source Disney / Marvel

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.” Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen the latest Marvel movie.

Plenty of Marvel characters have wielded Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, in the comics.

Thor’s hammer returns in “Avengers: Endgame,” despite getting destroyed in “Thor: Ragnarok.” This time, someone else proves they’re worthy of wielding Thor’s weapon.

It was a moment first hinted at in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

There are many moments that will make fans get emotional and cheer during “Avengers: Endgame.“

One of the biggest moments that will get fans excited comes late in the movie when an unexpected character takes hold of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

This is your last chance to head back before spoilers.

Wait a minute, Thor doesn’t have Mjolnir anymore

You’re absolutely right. Thor’s hammer was destroyed by Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok.” We spent a good chunk of “Infinity War” watching Thor get a new “Thanos-killing” weapon, Stormbreaker.

Stormbreaker’s great. It’s partially built using a piece of Groot. But it’s no Mjolnir. In “Endgame,” Thor is tasked to go back to the events of “Thor: The Dark World” using a time machine device. (Just go with it.) While he’s hanging out in the past, he decides to take his old hammer and bring it back to the present, leaving past Thor hammerless.

OK, so Thor has his old hammer back. What happened to it?

Late in “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man go up against 2014 Thanos (again, time travel). When things are looking pretty rough for Thor, his hammer whizzes across the sky to hit Thanos square in the face. Instead of landing in Thor’s hand, it winds up in the hands of Captain America.

Yup. Steve Rogers is worthy enough to wield the hammer.

Excitedly, Thor yells out that he knew Captain America could hold Mjolnir.

Why that’s a big deal and how it hearkens back to the events of ‘Age of Ultron’

The last time we saw someone else wield Thor’s hammer was in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” That someone was Vision, the android created by Tony Stark and the mind stone.

Before that, the Avengers gather together near the film’s start to playfully see whether or not each character can lift Thor’s hammer for fun. Iron Man and War Machine can’t make it budge and neither can Bruce Banner. It’s only when Steve Rogers attempts to pick up the hammer that it appears to move ever so slightly, giving Thor pause.

So, what’s going on? Was Cap faking it in ‘Age of Ultron’? Maybe

When Steve Rogers grabs Mjolnir in “Endgame,” it looks like it isn’t his first rodeo wielding the God of Thunder’s old weapon. He handled the hammer like a pro. Captain America swung it carefree and was able to conjure lightning to strike down Thanos. He even used the hammer in a one-two punch alongside his shield. Did Cap try out Thor’s hammer in his spare time? It seems somewhat likely.

Maybe Captain America was being modest back in 2015, so he didn’t make his other Avengers pals jealous. In “Endgame,” Captain America was presented with a pretty life-and-death scenario when it came to Thor’s life. He probably wasn’t willing to take any risks.

It’s not the first Captain America held the hammer

People weren’t simply cheering in theaters because of this epic on-screen moment. It’s a moment that’s been seen in the comics that fans were surprised to see brought to life.

Cap picks up Thor’s hammer in 1988’s “The Mighty Thor” No. 390 in order to pass it to Thor while facing off against an Egyptian God. The two hold the hammer together late in the issue. Captain America also holds the hammer to inspire others in the 2011 series “Fear Itself.”

