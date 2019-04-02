THEN AND NOW: How the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ heroes have transformed since their first appearances

caption The surviving Avengers are fighting for the world. source Marvel

2008’s “Iron Man” was the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This year’s “Avengers: Endgame” will be the 22nd movie.

The heroes have transformed in the decade since “Iron Man” was released.

“Iron Man” burst into theaters 11 years ago as the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that world has only continued to grow.

In the decade since then, the heroes that have graced the screen have undergone some transformations, both mentally and physically. Captain America is no longer the man he was in World War II, and Iron Man has made himself a number of different suits. Thor shed his long hair, and Black Widow in nearly every film.

Twenty-one movies later, fans are ready for a battle to save mankind as the heroes that have dominated the big screen face Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” In honor of the moment, here’s how much the “Avengers” actors have changed since their first on-screen appearances.

When Robert Downey Jr. first played Tony Stark, he had a sculpted beard and was figuring out how to build a working Iron Man suit, while a circular arc reactor in his chest kept him alive.

caption Robert Downey Jr. in “Iron Man” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

In the 11 years since “Iron Man” was released, Tony has gone through a number of arc reactors and suits. Tony still has his recognizable beard, though he has started to go gray.

Much has changed in the world since Steve Rogers first became Captain America during World War II, including Cap’s suit and shield.

caption Chris Evans in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Cap briefly had a beard in “Infinity War,” but shaved for “Endgame.” He’s also rocking new suits in the film.

When Thor first landed on Earth, he had long, blonde locks and a beard.

caption Chris Hemsworth in “Thor” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Thor lost his hair in “Thor: Ragnarok,” but still maintains his beard. His suit has also had an upgrade since “Thor” was released in 2011, but he still has his red cape.

Natasha Romanoff, otherwise known as Black Widow, was first introduced in “Iron Man 2” in which she had curly auburn hair.

caption Scarlett Johansson in “Iron Man 2” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Since then, Natasha’s hair has been a variety of different shades of red, as well as different lengths. She went to short blonde hair for “Infinity War.” And though she is shown with that same hair in some “Endgame” trailers, she also has long red hair and blonde tips in other trailer clips.

The Hulk was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “The Incredible Hulk” and was played by Edward Norton, but Mark Ruffalo took over for Norton to play Bruce Banner and his alter ego in “The Avengers.”

caption Mark Ruffalo in “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Banner looks largely the same, except for his salt-and-pepper hair. Aside from the Hulkbuster armor he wore in “Infinity War,” Hulk has basically stayed the same.

Jeremy Renner first made a cameo as Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, in “Thor” but was officially introduced in “The Avengers.”

caption Jeremy Renner in “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Barton shows off a new hairstyle and a tattoo sleeve in “Endgame,” which will feature the debut of his vigilante alter ego, Ronin.

James “Rhodey” Rhodes was first introduced in “Iron Man” and was played by Terrence Howard. Rhodes first wore armor in “Iron Man 2” and was played by Don Cheadle, who has since stayed in the role.

caption Don Cheadle in “Iron Man 2” and “Avengers: Endgame. source Disney/Marvel

War Machine didn’t have his own armor when he first appeared and wasn’t even officially referred to as War Machine until “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” He briefly had a red, white, and blue suit in “Iron Man 3,” but his suit has since been upgraded.

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, was introduced in 2015’s “Ant-Man.”

caption Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

He hasn’t changed much in the four years since the movie was released, but he can also become giant.

Carol Danvers made her debut in “Captain Marvel,” which takes place in the 1990s.

caption Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

“Endgame” takes place in the present day, but Danvers hasn’t physically aged in that time.

Nebula, Gamora’s sister, first appeared as a villain in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Karen Gillan in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Nebula was captured by her father Thanos after she tried to kill him and is now helping the heroes defeat him.

Rocket Racoon was introduced in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Bradley Cooper in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

He wears matching suits with the other surviving Avengers in “Endgame.

Bucky Barnes was introduced as Captain America’s best friend in “The First Avenger.”

caption Sebastian Stan in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

Barnes returned as the Winter Soldier in “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” with long hair, a beard, and a metal arm.

Loki, Thor’s adopted brother, is introduced as an antagonist in “Thor.”

caption Tom Hiddleston in “Thor” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He and Thor go back-and-forth as friends and enemies, but since his first appearance, he’s grown his hair out and his clothing has changed.

Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch, is first seen with dark hair during an end-credits scene in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.”

caption Elizabeth Olsen in “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

By “Infinity War,” Scarlet Witch’s hair is lighter and more orange.

Vision is an AI in a synthetic body when he’s first introduced in “Age of Ultron.”

caption Paul Bettany in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

He can take human form and changes between the two.

Sam Wilson, otherwise known as Falcon, first appeared in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.”

caption Anthony Mackie in “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He’s been alongside Cap since, though his appearance has generally remained the same.

T’Challa, or Black Panther, first entered the MCU in “Captain America: Civil War.”

caption Chadwick Boseman in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

His suit got an upgrade in “Black Panther” and was seen again in “Infinity War.”

Gamora’s hair wasn’t all pink when she was introduced in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Zoë Saldana in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

She wore a leather jacket and had pink hair in “Infinity War.”

After getting in a car accident and waking in Kamar-Taj, Doctor Strange goes with a more kempt look in “Doctor Strange.”

caption Benedict Cumberbatch in “Doctor Strange” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He later shaves most of the beard and ends up with his costume, which includes the Cloak of Levitation.

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, joined the MCU in “Captain America: Civil War” when he fought alongside Iron Man.

caption Tom Holland in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

Thanks to Tony Stark, Spider-Man’s suit has gotten an upgrade.

Wong was introduced as a Master of the Mystic Arts in “Doctor Strange.”

caption Benedict Wong in “Doctor Strange” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He stayed to protect the Sanctum Sanctorum when Strange left to fight Thanos. But with Strange gone in Thanos’ snap, Wong will probably work with the Avengers to bring him back.

M’baku is first introduced in “Black Panther.”

caption Winston Duke in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He joined the fight against Thaons in “Infinity War.”

Mantis first meets the other Guardians in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

caption Pom Klementieff in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

She doesn’t change much before “Infinity War,” though she’s more concerned.

Drax the Destroyer joins the Guardians in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption Dave Bautista in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He hasn’t changed at all, though he’s much nicer.

Peter Quill, or Star-Lord, is part alien and part human, though he looks more human.

caption Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

He’s always wearing his jacket.

Shuri first appeared in “Black Panther” and showed her technological genius.

caption Letitia Wright in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

She used her skills again in “Infinity War.”

Okoye defended and protected T’Challa in “Black Panther.”

caption Danai Gurira in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

She witnessed him disappear in “Infinity War.”

Hope van Dyne had a short bob in her first appearance in “Ant-Man.”

caption Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” source Disney/Marvel

She grew her hair out when she took the Wasp identity and appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”