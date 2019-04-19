The 10 characters fans think are most likely to die in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

caption Will all of these heroes make it out of “Avengers: Endgame” alive? Fans don’t think so. source Marvel/Disney

“Avengers: Endgame” is in theaters Friday, April 26, and we doubt all of our favorite heroes are going to make it out alive.

INSIDER surveyed 760 Marvel fans to find out who they believe is most likely going to die in the fourth “Avengers” outing.

People are most nervous about Captain America and Iron Man across the board. No one is expecting Captain Marvel to go anywhere.

We’re not expecting everyone to make it out of “Avengers: Endgame” alive when it comes to theaters Friday, April 26.

INSIDER polled 760 Marvel fans to see who they think is the most likely to die by the movie’s end. There are a lot of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In creating our survey, we confined our choices to 32 survivors and fallen characters featured prominently on “Avengers: Endgame” posters.

As a result, Thanos was not included here as a voting option. (Personally, I don’t think he’s going to die. I could be totally wrong though!) We wanted to focus here on the heroes.

INSIDER asked fans to choose up to five surviving “Infinity War” characters they believe are most likely to die by the movie’s end. We then asked them to select the one individual character they don’t think will make it out alive. We then asked these two questions again with all 32 characters seen on the “Avengers” posters. INSIDER found that a lot of respondents decided to skip questions that involved characters who seemingly died in “Infinity War.” Because of that, this list is focused around the surviving characters fans think are most likely to be killed by the end of “Endgame.”

What do fans think?

They don’t feel good about anyone who is close to Tony Stark. Most people think Captain Marvel, the most recent hero introduced into the MCU, is definitely safe. Keep reading to see who fans think won’t make it out of “Endgame” alive ranked from least likely to most likely to be killed. At the end of our ranking, you can see the results of several questions laid out in graphs.

Who took this survey?

Respondents to our “Avengers: Endgame” survey ranged in age from under 17 to 75 and older. The largest percentage of survey takers (41.2%) were between the ages of 18 to 24. 66.5% of respondents said they always keep up with the MCU films, and 343 of our survey takers said they live outside of the US and Canada. Our survey skewed male with 473 men and 248 women responding. There were 17 persons who preferred not to respond regarding their gender. Two preferred to self-describe.

10. Bruce Banner/Hulk —13.9%

caption Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, received 82 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Marvel

Banner was among some of the top characters when we asked fans to select up to five characters they thought might die in “Endgame.” However, only two respondents believed he will be the one character most likely to die by the movie’s end.

When INSIDER asked fans who may die out of 32 characters living or lost after the events of “Infinity War,” only one respondent out of 367 who decided to answer the question thought Hulk would bite the dust.

Our take: The Hulk probably isn’t going anywhere. Ruffalo said in 2012 he signed on for a six-film deal. “Endgame” will mark his official fifth film. He had a cameo in “Iron Man 3.” If the Hulk and Bruce Banner have patched things up in “Endgame” to work together, we’d love to see more of this new and improved Banner.

9. Thor — 14.2%

caption Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, received 84 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The God of Thunder is definitely one of the most beloved characters in the MCU, but he’s not one fans seem overly concerned about.

Across the board, Thor was consistently near the very bottom when we asked fans to predict who they expected to die in “Endgame.” It didn’t matter whether or not the characters were confirmed alive after the snap or were among those who vanished. When fans were asked to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame,” Thor was positioned nine out of 16 possible responses.

Only eight respondents said they thought Thor was the one character most likely to die in “Endgame.” When we asked fans what characters they would be the most upset over losing, Thor was always one of the top four heroes.

Our take: We hope Thor doesn’t perish in “Endgame.” His popularity skyrocketed after the evolution of his character in the hilarious “Thor: Ragnarok.” Plus, according to Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s already talk of a fourth “Thor” movie. You can’t have that without Hemsworth, right?

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another “Thor” film],” Thompson told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika [Waititi, who directed ‘Ragnarok’] would come back.”

8. Pepper Potts — 15.8%

caption Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, received 93 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Fans don’t think things are looking too great for Potts. When we asked about the characters in all 32 of the “Endgame” posters released, fans were less concerned about Potts and more worried for other superheroes.

58 respondents said they would be most upset by her death when they were allowed to select up to five characters who could die in “Endgame.”

Our take: Paltrow’s days may be numbered in the MCU, but we’re not certain we’ll see her killed off. The actress confirmed in February to Variety she’ll be retiring from the universe after “Endgame.” A trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” teased Potts will still be alive in the universe, and we know the movie takes place minutes after “Endgame.”

Paltrow said if she’s ever needed for a flashback scene or for a day, she’ll always be more than happy to step in for a day.

Read more: Fans are confused over when ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ takes place – but we already know the answer

7. Happy Hogan — 15.9%

caption Happy, played by “Iron Man” and “The Lion King” director Jon Favreau, received 94 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Marvel

It was a little bit of a surprise to see Iron Man’s friend and personal assistant here. When we asked fans to select characters they thought may die in “Endgame” regardless of whether or not they were living or lost at the end of “Infinity War,” Happy moved far down the list.

Our take: We think Happy is going to be fine. He’s also in the “Spider-Man” sequel after all. As we noted, that movie takes place minutes after “Endgame.”

[TIE] 6. Wong — 19%

caption Wong, played by Benedict Wong, received 112 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source “Doctor Strange”

When we asked fans to select characters they thought may die regardless of whether or not they were alive at the end of “Infinity War,” Wong was way below the other superheroes.

Our take: This feels like a solid prediction. This could be it for Wong. If there’s a “Doctor Strange” sequel, does it need Strange’s sidekick to return? Maybe not, but it would a loss of a fun character. Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo has already been teased as a potential villain and Strange will probably need all the help he can get to take him on.

[TIE] 6. Clint Barton/Hawkeye — 19%

caption Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, received 112 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

When asked about the 32 characters at large, less people believed Hawkeye was likely to die. Only eight respondents thought Hawkeye would be the one character most likely to perish out of the 32 character posters unveiled.

Our take: We already think Hawkeye likely lost his family after the events of “Infinity War.” It would be heartbreaking if the price of bringing back his family meant losing his own life. We’re crossing our fingers he’s OK since he’s reportedly getting his own show on Disney Plus.

4. James Rhodes/War Machine — 28.1%

caption Rhodey, played by Don Cheadle, received 166 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Marvel

War Machine is high up on the list of “Infinity War” survivors people think may not make it out of “Endgame” alive. When thrown into the mix with the full 32 characters, he was ranked the 10th most likely by fans to die in the sequel when choosing up to five characters.

Only one respondent thought he was the likeliest out of all the characters to die.

Our take: If Iron Man’s not in the picture, we don’t expect to see a lot of his buddy Rhodey. If he survives “Endgame,” there’s always the chance he shows up briefly on other Disney Plus shows or movies. We could see War Machine dying, but is “Endgame” really going to be the Marvel movie that kills off all of the sidekicks?

3. Nebula — 33.6%

caption Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, received 198 votes votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Nearly 200 respondents think Nebula isn’t going to make it through “Endgame.” Nebula was also among the top six characters fans think are most likely to die out of the 32 characters featured on “Endgame” posters.

Our take: This is a good guess. If anyone has some unfinished business with Thanos it’s one of his daughters, Nebula. Over the course of her life, Thanos ripped her apart and made her more machine. She previously expressed her interest in destroying her stepdad. Nebula definitely seems like one of the candidates willing to risk her life to take out Thanos.

2. Tony Stark/Iron Man — 55.1%

caption Tony, played by Robert Downey Jr. since 2008, received 325 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Marvel

Iron Man was never voted the most likely to die no matter how we asked this question. He was consistently the number one character fans would be the most devastated over if he were to die. That makes sense, the MCU started with Iron Man back in 2008.

Our take: We’re really nervous about Tony, especially after watching the first trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Peter Parker doesn’t seem excited about wearing the suit anymore. Is it because the man who gave him the suit is gone? Robert Downey Jr.’s contract with the MCU is done after “Endgame,” but that doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t appear in more films. He’s truly been the heart of these movies.

Yes, Downey Jr. may take a break for some other movies. We wouldn’t be surprised if he takes the stage at Disney’s convention, D23, later this summer to announce he’s coming back for more.

1. Steve Rogers/Captain America — 74.6%

caption Cap, played by Chris Evans, received a whopping 440 votes when asked by fans to choose up to five characters they thought were most likely to die in “Endgame.” source Marvel

This was no contest. Fans think Captain America is a goner across the board. Even if all of the vanished “Avengers: Infinity War” characters return, fans still think Cap is the most likely to die.

As mentioned before, the most interesting aspect here is that fans said they would be more devastated to lose Iron Man over Captain America. Poor Steve.

Our take: We wouldn’t be surprised in the least if Captain America gives his life to bring back the fallen. The trailers for “Endgame” tell us the team will do “whatever it takes” to bring back their friends. At a press day for the film in early April, Chris Evans said the movie will complete Captain America’s story arc. That sounds pretty final.

Here’s a quick look at the results together.

caption Note that 150 respondents decided to skip this question. source Yutong Yuan/Insider

This really puts in perspective how many people think Cap is going to die.

We also asked fans which one survivor fans think are most likely to die in “Endgame.” The answers are mostly the same with a few differences at the bottom.

caption 150 respondents also declined to answer this question. source Yutong Yuan/Insider

Hulk, and Hawkeye are no longer on this list. Instead, Rocket Raccoon and Okoye (“Black Panther”) appear.

We then asked fans which characters living or lost in “Infinity War,” they believe are most likely to die. Though the top answers are similar, some of the responses, like Loki, shocked us.

caption 373 respondents skipped this question so we didn’t want to base our list off of this data. We still thought it was interesting to share. source Yutong Yuan/Insider

The additions on this list are Falcon, Gamora, Nick Fury, Bucky Barnes, Vision, and Loki.

Loki wasn’t even one of the characters who vanished in the Decimation at the end of “Infinity War.” He was just killed. So the fact that fans think we can possibly see him back and then killed again feels like a knife in the heart. The same goes for Gamora. Thanos threw her off a cliff in “Infinity War.”

Our take: If all of the characters who vanished and were killed on-screen in “Infinity War” do return in “Endgame,” I anticipate Vision, Bucky Barnes, Loki, and Nick Fury to survive. The first three have their own Disney Plus shows coming. Nick Fury appears in the trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

We’ll have to wait until April 26 to see if fans called it. Until then, you can follow along with our “Endgame” coverage here.