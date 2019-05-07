‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors cut a scene where Thor wanted to kiss Valkyrie and she shut him down

caption Hulk, Thor, Valkyrie, and Loki square up in “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Marvel

During an interview on SiriusXM radio, “Avengers: Endgame” co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that Thor’s final scene with Valkyrie was trimmed down – and a funny, almost-romantic moment between them was cut.

At the end of the film, Thor named Valkyrie the new ruler of Asgard. But moviegoers didn’t see a key piece of their goodbye, when Thor leaned in for a kiss and Valkyrie shut him down.

“After he turns over the kingdom to her, she puts her arm on his shoulder and he sort of starts to lean in for a kiss and she goes, ‘What are you doing?'” Anthony described, leaning back as he said Valkyrie’s line. “And he goes, ‘Oh I thought – that touch.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah it’s like a goodbye, a tap.’ It was a really funny beat, but we cut it.”

“We trim these small things,” Anthony said. “In the endings, we felt like we wanted to keep it a little tight, so we were looking for some stuff to squeeze there.”

Joe added that the “cute” interaction was “mostly improvised” by the two actors, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Valkyrie was introduced as a character in “Thor: Ragnarok,” the final film in Thor’s solo trilogy, which took place right before “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Ragnarok,” directed by Taika Waititi, revamped Thor’s arc and reimagined the God of Thunder as a charming, goofy, quippy character. Both Hemsworth’s and Thompson’s performances – as a cynical, alcoholic warrior from Asgard – were praised by critics and fans alike.

Hemsworth and Thompson will reappear together onscreen in the upcoming “Men in Black” sequel.

