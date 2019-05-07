‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors tease ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and one character’s uncertain fate

caption Thor, Star-Lord, and Gamora in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel Studios

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased Gamora’s fate, which could be explored in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

“We don’t know whether she was dusted or whether she survived,” Joe told Business Insider. “That’s probably a question that ‘Guardians [3]’ will answer.”

It will be a while before we see the movie, though, as director James Gunn will finish Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” first.

“Avengers: Endgame” concludes many characters’ stories, but leaves others dangling, notably “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Gamora.

Thanos killed Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” in order to retrieve the Soul Stone, but she comes back in “Endgame” – or at least, a version of her does. A Gamora from the year 2014 comes to the present with Thanos, but she once again turns on her adoptive father.

Gamora fights alongside the Avengers to stop Thanos, but is nowhere to be seen by the end of the movie. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is seen searching for her on a computer on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s space ship, but her whereabouts are unknown.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) sacrifices himself in “Endgame” to stop Thanos by using the Infinity Stones to snap the villain and his army out of existence. Whether Gamora was a casualty of that will likely be explored in director James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” according to “Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“We don’t know whether she was dusted or whether she survived,” Joe told Business Insider. “That’s probably a question that ‘Guardians [3]’ will answer … I’m sure future films will answer that question.”

“Quill doesn’t know, either,” Anthony added.

It will be a few years before we get a definitive answer, though. Gunn was rehired by Disney in March to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” after it fired him last year over old offensive tweets that resurfaced.

Before Disney rehired him, though, Gunn was hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct “The Suicide Squad,” a sequel/reboot to 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” He will finish that movie, which is scheduled for release in 2021, before starting “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

The third “Guardians” entry was originally scheduled for release next year, but was pushed back after Gunn’s firing. Marvel Studios has eight release dates set for yet-to-be-announced movies through the next three years, so it’s likely we’ll see the movie in 2022.

