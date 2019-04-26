‘Avengers: Endgame’ is dominating the box office like no other movie in history

caption “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney

“Avengers: Endgame” made a record-breaking $60 million in Thursday preview screenings.

It passed previous record holder “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($57 million).

“Endgame” is projected to make over $950 million globally in its opening weekend, and may get to $300 million domestically.

There have been huge box-office hits in the past – “Titanic,” “Avatar,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Avengers: Infinity War” – that brought in record-breaking amounts of coin, but none of those had an opening weekend like “Avengers: Endgame” is having.

The latest release from Disney/Marvel Studios has already brought in an astounding $60 million in its Thursday preview run, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That beats the all-time record held by “The Force Awakens” of $57 million.

By Sunday, “Endgame” could have a global haul of $950 million, including a $300 million domestic take.

Earlier this week, the movie opened in China, taking in over $107 million. That was the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in the Middle Kingdom.

In the US, the nation’s largest chain, AMC, is keeping some of its theaters open 24 hours a day this weekend to accommodate the huge demand to see “Endgame.” In fact, according to AMC, the movie will be shown in its theaters approximately 58,000 times this weekend – 10,000 more than the previous record held by “Infinity War.”

Meanwhile, the movie is Fandango’s biggest presales movie ever, selling five times as many tickets in its first week of presales for “Endgame” as were sold for “Infinity War.”

What this all means is “Endgame” is not just going to give the 2019 box office a huge boost, but have an opening weekend that will blow past “Infinity War” (which has the record for best domestic opening with $257.6 million) to have the biggest opening weekend of any movie ever.