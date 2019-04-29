The Iron Man revelation in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has heartbroken fans tweeting ‘I love you 3,000’

caption Fans of Iron Man had a tough time with “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is finally in theaters after its devastating sequel “Avengers: Infinity War” left fans reeling.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.” Do not read ahead if you haven’t seen the movie.

Many people were worried that beloved characters could die.

The Iron Man revelation sent Twitter into a spin, with many using his now-iconic line “I love you 3,000” to cope.

11 years before “Avengers: Endgame,” Tony Stark was the first Avenger that audiences met in 2008, captivating fans with his playboy persona and affluent attitude.

Since many have an emotional attachment to him, some fans were particularly nervous they’d be saying goodbye to Stark, aka Iron Man, in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Unfortunately, they were right. Iron Man, played Robert Downey Jr., sacrificed himself in order to save the universe at the end of the film. He uses all the Infinity Stones to orchestrate the demise of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army, but exerts so much energy that he can no longer live.

The film concludes at Stark’s funeral, and Captain America (Chris Evans) returns all the Infinity Stones to their rightful order in the timeline where the Avengers swiped them from. It appears that nobody will be using the stones to bring Stark back to life. The man who started it all is hanging up his iron armor for good, a bittersweet way to bid adieu to one of MCU’s most beloved characters.

Naturally, Twitter users were overcome with emotion over the death of one of their beloved superheroes.

everythings gonna work out exactly the way its supposed to. i love you 3000. pic.twitter.com/T6PDInaSWj — tony stark updates // spoilers (@616tones) April 28, 2019

You do not have the power of Thor.

You can not get big and green.

You are not able to use magic.

But you save the world.

I still remember your words:

I am iron man.

I love you three thousand times.

Tony Stark has a heart.

SEE YOU.???????????????????????? #AvengersEndgame#Ironman pic.twitter.com/9KAYjW4O2f — FrankClol (@Frank_Chen23) April 26, 2019

Some people reminisced to the first time they saw anything with Iron Man on the big screen

11 years ago, this was the opening shot from Iron Man… we had no idea, did we? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/LSDCTUz3cv — Georgia Knight (@Hadrians_Gate) April 25, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is top tier level blockbuster filmmaking. I was 16 when Iron Man was released and now we're here. I can't quite believe it. This 11 year storyline is nothing short of a feat in cinema. It's not perfect, but it's an extremely enjoyable, satisfying & worthy ending. pic.twitter.com/RsUdvG6kRF — Jack Howard (@JackHoward) April 24, 2019

In a particularly emotional nod, fans used a now-iconic line from the movie to say goodbye: ‘I love you 3,000’

In the film, Stark tells his daughter Morgan that he loves her to infinity and she responds, “I love you 3,000,” a line he repeats in his goodbye video he recorded before his death near the end of the film.

Fans borrowed the phrase to say goodbye to their favorite superhero.

Thank you for being our Iron Man and Tony Stark. I love you 3,000. pic.twitter.com/k5oursmv9R — ???????????????????????? (@_yxnniee27_) April 29, 2019

I grew up with Iron man which the first hero I remember and my dad's favorite hero. ♡ All of your speech and actions always motivate my passion Love and respect you all 3,000 ????❤ Tony

Nat

Steve

Clint

Bruce

and Thor the hammer … ????#ThankYouAvengers#Ironman pic.twitter.com/o1xw8uceId — ㅉ ㅂ ㅁ ♡ (@aisushinim) April 28, 2019

My childhood. Iron Man came out when I was 9, now at 20 I’m immensely grateful for this universe and all of the joy, tears, and laughter it has given me. A special thank you to Captain America who has been my favorite since day one. And I love you 3,000 Tony ♥️ #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/DN48BaIeSo — Kayla.dai (@kkloves99) April 27, 2019

Marvel Studios sent the message right back to fans.

Thank you to all the fans around the world for being part of our universe. We love you 3000. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZAHYQDetZ5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2019

Fans noticed the end credits of “Avengers: Endgame” appear to have one final nod to the iconic character

#AVENGERSENDGAME #ENDCREDITS After the fourth phase of credits, a simple Marvel logo appears on screen. It’s accompanied by a sharp, repeating noise — metal bashing against metal. It’s the sound of Tony Stark creating the proto-Iron Man suit, the Mark 1, in 2008’s Iron Man pic.twitter.com/BnxllgKvQE — vichy goodwin (@vichytoday) April 26, 2019

“After the fourth phase of credits, a simple Marvel logo appears on screen,” Twitter user Vichy Goodwin wrote. “It’s accompanied by a sharp, repeating noise – metal bashing against metal. It’s the sound of Tony Stark creating the proto-Iron Man suit, the Mark 1, in 2008’s Iron Man.”

A few other fans noticed the similarity between the sounds, too.

still not over the fact that the endgame credits it's just the marvel logo accompanied by the sound of tony stark creating the mark 1, in 2008’s iron man; just the man who started it all, ending an era -the sound of tony stark building the mcu, what's its sentence? poetic cinema pic.twitter.com/qhbBhOASF6 — baru ⎊ saw endgame x2 (@ironjarvs) April 28, 2019

***SPOILER WARNING*** You know that ringing at the very end of the movie, after all the credits? It sounds almost identical to tony stark making his suit in Iron Man 1. Just listen to thishttps://t.co/Q4g5NcdRLe

Could hint towards something. Or just something like thank you idk — Adelic (@AdeIica) April 29, 2019

This clip def explains what the sound is at the very end of the Endgame credits… https://t.co/EVx2XnUP6r https://t.co/EVx2XnUP6r — Mishelle Rosa (@Margaritaamour) April 27, 2019

If true, it’s a fitting conclusion to a franchise launched 11 years ago and a great way to say goodbye to everyone’s favorite hero.