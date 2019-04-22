Fans think Captain America is the most likely to die in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ but they would be the most upset over the loss of Iron Man

caption Fans are most concerned for Captain America, but they don’t want to bid farewell to Tony Stark. source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Endgame” is in theaters Friday.

INSIDER surveyed 760 Marvel fans to find out who they believe is most likely going to die in the fourth “Avengers” outing.

Though fans overwhelmingly believe Captain America is most likely to die, they said they would be most upset to see Tony Stark go.

INSIDER polled 760 Marvel fans to see who they think is the most likely to die by the end of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The answer was clear. Nearly 75% of respondents believe Captain America is most likely to die across the board out of the 16 surviving characters from the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption 150 respondents chose to skip this question in our survey. source Yutong Yuan/Insider

That made sense. Even Chris Evans himself has said “Endgame” will complete Captain America’s story arc. While fans seem sure we’ll see Steve Rogers’ final days in “Endgame,” we were surprised to find Cap isn’t the character fans would be the most upset to see die on screen.

When we asked fans which of the surviving “Infinity War” characters they would be most upset to see killed off by the film’s end, Captain America wasn’t even the second character fans said they’d be devastated to see go.

Iron Man and Thor came out ahead of Steve Rogers.

caption 150 fans opted to skip this question. source Yutong Yuan/Insider

Captain America received over 100 more votes than Tony Stark from fans when we asked them to select up to five of the confirmed “Infinity War” survivors they believed may die in “Endgame.”

A lot of fans said they’d be fairly upset if Captain Marvel was killed in “Endgame” (24.4%). The new Marvel hero didn’t make any of our top 10 lists when we asked fans whether or not they thought she may die in the next “Avengers” movie. It’s safe to say fans would be pretty shocked to see her go anywhere, especially since her movie just grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

caption Captain Marvel just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She can’t be killed off this soon, right? source Marvel

When we asked fans which one character they thought was most likely to die out of the remaining heroes, Captain America still was the clear pick. The difference was that far fewer fans believed Tony was an absolute certainty to be killed from the franchise.

caption 150 respondents opted to skip this question. source Yutong Yuan/Insider

Even if the 16 characters that Marvel confirmed vanished in a series of posters somehow return in “Endgame,” fans still voted that they believe Cap is the most likely to die in INSIDER’s survey. Similarly, fans still said they would be most upset to see Stark go.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Stark is the “Avenger” fans would miss most.

caption Tony Stark at the start of 2008’s “Iron Man.” source Paramount Pictures

Iron Man has really been the heart of the “Avengers” franchise. The first “Iron Man” movie kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. The “Endgame” trailers have centered themselves heavily around Stark’s journey. We would be surprised if “Endgame” doesn’t open on footage of Tony Stark.

Since “Iron Man,” it’s been heavily teased that Stark is someone who wants to save the world. That’s clear from a Rolling Stone cover that continuously appears throughout the “Iron Man” franchise. In “Endgame,” it seems he’ll do “whatever it takes” to bring back those that have been lost.

Will Captain America and/or Tony Stark really perish in the fourth “Avengers” movie?. We’ll have to wait until “Avengers: Endgame” is in theaters Friday. You can follow along with our “Avengers: Endgame” coverage here.

Who took this survey?

Our survey was promoted across social media. Respondents to our “Avengers: Endgame” survey ranged in age from under 17 to 75 and older. The largest percentage of survey takers (41.2%) were between the ages of 18 to 24. 66.5% of respondents said they always keep up with the MCU films, and 343 of our survey takers said they live outside of the US and Canada. Our survey skewed male with 473 men and 248 women responding. There were 17 persons who preferred not to respond regarding their gender. Two preferred to self-describe.