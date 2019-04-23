The first reactions to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ are here, and fans are calling it ’emotional’ and ‘astounding’

caption The Avengers are off to face Thanos once again. source Disney/Marvel

“Avengers: Endgame” is out Friday.

Some lucky fans and reporters saw the movie Monday night at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

First reactions say the film is “epic,” “emotional,” and “incredible.”

The first reactions to “Avengers: Endgame” are here, and the excitement is palpable.

The follow-up to “Infinity War” had its world premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, and those who were in attendance have taken to social media to share their emotional reactions to seeing the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen. Not even the three-hour runtime is dampening reactions.

Peter Sciretta, owner and editor at /Film, said the movie went above and beyond his expectations.

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

Fox 5’s entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy warned fans to stay away from spoilers because the film is full of surprises that fans will love.

Balance of comedy & emotional depth is just astounding. As with IW, Russo Bros juggle dozens of characters flawlessly yet anything that could be confusing is always explained with purposeful exposition. This film shouldn’t work as well as it does. Incredible is an understatement! — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019

Nothing can truly prepare you for the emotional journey you are about to go on with this film. Anyone who has been watching these films in the MCU for the past 10-years is in for some of the most incredible and emotional surprises. Stay away from any spoilers. Trust me. ❤️???????? — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019

Mashable’s entertainment editor Angie Han described the film as a “satisfying payoff.”

#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.) ♥️???????? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 23, 2019

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com said the movie is the “perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Erik Davis, a managing editor at Fandango, agreed with Davis.

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Kelley Carter, an entertainment reporter with ESPN, used a gif of Chris Pratt on “Parks and Recreation” to show her excitement.

Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican described the movie as “epic.”

#AvengersEndgame just ended. Epic is the word. Epic multiplied by a decade of emotion, excitement and investment. This is the payoff. It left me with a full heart, but one with some scars on it. Those are the strongest kind, after all. pic.twitter.com/7zpbMH4JG8 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 23, 2019

Fans can feel these emotions for themselves when “Endgame” hits theaters Friday. It features the surviving characters from “Infinity War” as they try to bring back their fallen comrades, victims of Thanos’ snap that killed half the universe.