‘Avengers: Endgame’ already broke the record for the biggest box-office opening in China of all time

“Avengers: Endgame” has already made $107.2 million in China, where it opened on Wednesday.

It’s on its way to becoming the biggest Hollywood release in China ever.

“Endgame” has already shattered pre-sale records in the US, and is poised to break the opening-weekend box-office record when it debuts this weekend.

The movie opened two days head of the US in China on Wednesday, and has already made $107.2 million, well on its way to becoming the country’s biggest Hollywood movie of all time. It’s China’s biggest opening day ever.

Chinese movie-ticket service Maoyan is projecting “Endgame” to gross $521 million during its entire Chinese run, according to Variety, which would make it the highest-grossing non-Chinese film ever.

In the US, the movie has shattered multiple pre-sale records. It’s ticket service Fandango’s biggest first-day and first-week seller, and has sold five times as many tickets through the service as last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” It’s also AMC Theatres’ biggest pre-sale movie of all time, and the company is keeping 17 theaters open around the clock Thursday through Sunday to accommodate the high audience demand.

The movie is expected to break “Infinity War’s” US opening weekend record. It grossed $258 million in its debut, but “Endgame” is expected to gross at least $280 million, and could even reach $300 million.

Could “Endgame” become the biggest movie of all time? It will have to beat “Avatar,” the current record holder, which grossed $2.8 million worldwide. “Infinity War” grossed $2.05 billion.