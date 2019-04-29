A character introduced in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ shows up in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment — here’s how to find him

caption “Avengers: Endgame” brought a lot of characters together for a monumental scene. source Disney/Marvel

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

The fourth “Avengers” outing teams together dozens of Marvel characters on screen. It may be tough to keep track of them all.

There’s at least one minor Marvel character you probably missed the first time watching unless you know where to look.

“Avengers: Endgame” brings together dozens of Marvel characters on the big screen. There are so many heroes in the film’s final big battle, that it’s easy to miss some of the characters who join the fight.

There’s at least one you probably missed the first time you saw the movie.

This is your last chance to head back before spoilers.

caption We’re not talking about the Collector. We’re talking about one of the characters seen among the his collection. source Marvel

When Doctor Strange, Wong, and the other sorcerers begin bringing hundreds of Marvel characters to join the battle against Thanos and his armies at the movie’s end, pay close attention to Hope van Dyne’s (Evangeline Lilly) big entrance.

While you’re focused on Lilly’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since her disappearance in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” take a look at what’s happening on screen to her right.

Some of the Ravagers, including Kraglin (Sean Gunn) can be seen entering the fight. Look closely and you’ll see Howard the Duck is among them.

Eagle-eyed Reddit user richwhaat pointed out the character appears in the final battle. Howard the Duck first appeared in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and was a part of the film’s post-credit scenes.

Who’s Howard the Duck?

caption Universal released a live-action Howard the Duck movie in 1986. source Universal via MovieClips

Howard was a controversial Marvel comic character first introduced in 1973. After he was introduced in the comics, Disney threatened Marvel with legal action claiming Howard the Duck‘s satirical design looked a lot like the Mouse House’s famous duck, Donald.

caption Here are early versions of Howard the Duck. source Marvel

According to a Silver Bullet Comics interview with Howard the Duck co-creator Steven Gerber, Marvel came to a bizarre deal with Disney that virtually allowed the Mouse House to redesign the character.

The article has since been removed online, but Gerber also spoke out about the redesign in an interview on The Austin Chronicle from 2002.

“[Marvel] literally let another company redesign their own character for them,” Gerber said of Disney redesigning Howard for Marvel. “I can just picture the Disney artists, hunched over their drawing boards, cackling like hyenas, as they designed the ugliest duck they could possibly imagine. Disney’s lawyers and management must have had a real belly laugh, too, when Marvel accepted their design without balking.”

Here’s how the redesign of Howard looked:

caption Issues of “Howard the Duck” from January 1979 and January 1986, respectively. source Marvel

The Howard the Duck seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Endgame” is closer to his original vision. You can read our full explainer on Howard and his history with Disney here.

