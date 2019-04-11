Jeremy Renner said he and Paul Rudd made up a fake movie to throw off reporters asking for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers

- source
- Marvel/Disney
- Jeremy Renner appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday and spoke about the technique he’s been using to avoid giving away spoilers while discussing “Avengers: Endgame” during interviews with reporters.
- “We can’t talk about it [the movie], so Paul and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we’re in that we could actually talk about,” Renner, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye, explained. “So, we’re 50-year-old-virgins and we could speak about that all you want.”
- While speaking with Kimmel, the actor expertly avoiding talking about Hawkeye’s alter ego, Ronin, by switching the conversation to his fake film.
- Watch the video below (Renner talks about the fake movie at 0:58).
