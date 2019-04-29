Disney was off with its box-office estimates — and it turns out ‘Avengers: Endgame’ made even more money!

caption “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney

Disney updated its box-office figures on Monday for “Avengers: Endgame.”

It made $6 million more domestically on Sunday than originally projected.

That brings its domestic total to $356 million.

The movie’s international box office also increased. Now its global total is $1.222 billion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Throw more money into the Disney vault. “Avengers: Endgame” had a better Sunday than what was originally projected by the studio.

On Monday, Disney updated the weekend box-office take for its record-breaking Marvel movie. Originally projected to bring in $84.3 million on Sunday, the movie actually took in $90.3 million. That brings its total domestic gross to $356 million domestically. The movie also upped its international gross to $866 million.

The up-to-date global gross for “Endgame” is $1.222 billion over five days (the movie opened in China on Wednesday).

Read more: The 3 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies audiences loved the most, and the one they liked least

Sunday’s estimates – $350 million domestically, $859 million internationally – were amazing numbers already. They were record-breaking numbers, in fact. No opening weekend movie had ever crossed the $300 million mark domestically, $800 million mark internationally, and $1 billion mark globally.

But what the adjusted figures on Monday prove is that “Endgame” will have legs.

Sorry, other Hollywood studios opening movies soon, “Endgame” won’t have a dramatic drop in ticket sales. According to ComScore, 82% of audience members who saw the movie said they would recommend “Endgame” to a friend and 29% said they would see the movie again in theaters.

So expect more record-shattering box-office figures for “Endgame” going into this weekend and likely beyond.