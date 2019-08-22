‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo shares hilarious behind-the-scenes photos in his bulky Hulk suit: ‘Don’t skip leg day’

- source
- On Thursday, “Avengers: Endgame” star Mark Ruffalo posted two photos of himself wearing a motion capture suit and bulky, Hulk-like gear.
- “Don’t skip leg day,” the 51-year-old actor, who’s known for his role as Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, captioned the images.
- His legs looked small in comparison to the large upper body outfit, which is designed to track the actor’s movements. Later, motion capture technology is applied to transform Ruffalo into the large, green superhero character that’s seen in Marvel movies.
- Look at the behind-the-scenes photos, which were shared on Twitter and Instagram, below.
