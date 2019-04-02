13 details you may have missed in the latest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ teaser

caption You’re going to want to keep an eye on Black Widow’s hair changes in the “Avengers: Endgame” trailers. source Marvel

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tickets for “Avengers: Endgame” are finally on sale and to celebrate Marvel released a teaser for the movie showing off a lot of new footage.

INSIDER breaks down the moments you may have missed from Pepper Potts’ engagement ring to a few shots that call back to earlier movies.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more great stories

Marvel surprised fans with a teaser for “Avengers: Endgame” Tuesday morning to celebrate movie tickets going on sale.

While you may be scrambling to secure tickets for opening night, the new “Avengers” teaser shows off a lot of new footage we haven’t seen before. You’ll need to watch both the YouTube and Instagram versions of the story to see everything packed into the minute-long teaser.

From Pepper Potts’ engagement ring that’s not in the original trailer to a callback to “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” INSIDER breaks down the smaller moments you may have missed in the new trailer. Prepare to get emotional.

Pepper Potts is wearing her engagement ring to Tony Stark.

caption It’s official, folks! source Marvel

How relieved were you to see Tony reunited with Pepper again? If you only watched the YouTube version of the trailer, you missed out on seeing that Potts is wearing her engagement ring to Stark.

The Instagram version of the trailer shows off a different aspect ratio for the trailer and clearly shows her ring finger. It’s cropped in the YouTube version.

Why we’re worried: We have a feeling Tony is going to tell Pepper he has to leave her once again to go and save the world – and their friends. This moment may become really bittersweet.

Read more: The “Endgame” teaser shows Tony and Pepper have an emotional reunion, and fans can’t handle it

Tony Stark is looking at a photo of him and Peter Parker, which was probably taken during the events of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

caption Tony isn’t the only one who likes to joke around. source Marvel

Originally, to keep Peter’s Spider-Man secret from Aunt May, Tony said Peter was part of a prestigious Stark internship program. It looks like this may have been a photo that they took to make it look official.

This scene takes place somewhere later in the movie.

caption Take a look at Black Widow’s hair. source Marvel

We’ve been monitoring the transition of time in “Avengers: Endgame” through Black Widow’s many hairstyles from a cropped blonde bob (end of “Infinity War”) to almost completely red. If Black Widow’s hair is mostly red and longer here, we’re thinking the group may not meet Ant-Man until later.

We’re also wondering who the group is looking at here. Could it be Captain Marvel?

Read more: Black Widow’s hair color in the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer could be a hint at a potential time jump

Take note of Tony’s hair right here.

caption Captain America ages a lot slower than everyone else. That would explain his still blonde hair. source Marvel

Black Widow’s hair changes signaled a possible time jump in the last “Endgame” trailer. Tony’s hair is noticeably grayer when he speaks to Captain America during this part of the trailer.

What’s going on? We’re pretty confident the main Avengers crew is going to try and go back in time to prevent Thanos from ever acquiring any of the Infinity Stones (more on those here).

This scene is also memorable because the two weren’t on speaking terms at the end of “Civil War.”

caption Captain America left Tony with a flip phone that was later used to contact Cap in “Infinity War.” source Marvel

Tony and Captain America were on the outs during “Captain America.” Tony learned Cap’s best friend Bucky Barnes was responsible for the death of his parents and Captain America knew all along. Ouch.

The two sort of patched things over by the film’s end, but still weren’t speaking. “Endgame” is really the first time we’re seeing the duo on screen again working together to take down Thanos.

Read more: Why Tony has a flip phone in “Infinity War”

That scene in the “Endgame” trailer also gave us “Avengers” vibes.

caption Remember this scene the first time they met? source Marvel

The first time the two stood in this pose, they argued and belittled one another. Now, they’re working together. They’ve come a long way.

The Avengers — or what’s left of them — are going to visit Thanos.

caption Three times that we’ve seen Thanos’ ship in the MCU. source Marvel

Yes, that’s obvious, but did you realize that giant ship in the trailer belongs to the Mad Titan? It’s the same ship that’s first seen at the very end of “Thor: Ragnarok” and then again at the start of “Infinity War.”

Also, it looks like Thanos has a five o’clock shadow.

caption Apparently, even Thanos needs to shave. source Marvel

The bigger takeaway here is that Thanos is probably grieving, too. He was extremely distraught when he had to murder his favorite daughter, Gamora, in order to retrieve the soul stone for the Infinity Gauntlet.

This scene with Rocket and Nebula should make you even more sad when you realize Rocket is probably finding out for the first time the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are gone.

caption If you thought it seemed weird the two were paired together, it’s not. source Marvel

Rocket Raccoon only knew at the end of “Infinity War” that he lost Groot after the Thanos snap. He had no idea where Quill, Drax, Mantis, and Gamora were. Not only does Gamora’s sister, Nebula, need to break the news to Rocket that his entire family is gone, she also has to break the news that Gamora was murdered beforehand by Thanos.

Rocket, meanwhile, has to tell Nebula about Groot. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but if you saw “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” it was a Baby Groot who unshackled Nebula from their ship so she could save Rocket from Yondu and the Ravagers.

Why it’s interesting these two survived: Rocket Raccoon and Nebula would be the only two characters among the Avengers to know where the power and soul Infinity gem stones were located before Thanos acquired them. That could be useful information to know if the team winds up time traveling.

We get a hint at Captain America’s scale-mail costume.

caption Did you look closely at his costume? source Marvel

First seen in a poster for the movie, Captain America is showing off new armor in “Endgame.” That’s Captain America’s scale-mail armor, a callback to the costume Captain America usually wears in the comics.

Fans thought we may be seeing the look since some set photos leaked last fall.

Tony, Captain America, and Thor strike a familiar pose.

caption Did you get a bit emotional seeing the three side-by-side again? source Marvel

The “Avengers” movies like to put Tony Stark, Thor, and Captain America side-by-side in at least one epic pose and it looks like “Endgame” will be no different. The scene above was an astute observation pointed out on Twitter.

It looks like the Hulkbuster is making a comeback.

caption The last time we saw the Hulkbuster costume was in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

No, this isn’t in the trailers, but we’d be remiss to leave out the return of the Hulkbuster suit that’s worn by Bruce Banner. The armor was shown in two new posters for the movie that will be available for those who see the movie at Dolby Cinema or in RealD 3D.

Take a look when Thanos is sitting down and you can see his new weapon that we’ll see on screen.

caption Thanos’ sword is currently available with a new action figure for the character released by Hasbro. source Marvel/Hasbro

Thanos will carry a double-bladed sword in “Endgame.” The sword comes with a new “Avengers: Endgame” Thanos figure, which was released over the weekend by Hasbro.

Read more: The first official ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toys are in stores – here are the ones kids will want