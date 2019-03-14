Captain Marvel meets the Avengers in the new ‘Endgame’ trailer

- source
- Disney/Marvel
- Marvel just released the latest trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.”
- The newest trailer shows the team left on Earth reflecting on the past as clips from older movies, including the original “Iron Man,” play.
- Thor meets Captain Marvel and says, “I like this one,” as she doesn’t flinch when his weapon flies past her head.
- Black Widow is reunited with Hawk-Eye, Ant-Man is working with the team, and the Avengers have new suits for their latest mission.
- Footage from “Avengers: Infinity War” is also included in the latest trailer.
- Various Avengers say “whatever it takes” as the trailer ends.
- “Avengers: Endgame” will hit theaters April 26, 2019. Watch the trailer here.