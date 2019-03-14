13 details you may have missed in the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer

caption Tony and Nebula find a way home. source Marvel Studios

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

INSIDER breaks down the small moments and details you may have missed in the “Endgame” trailer, including how Black Widow’s hair color may signal a time jump.

Marvel released a new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” on Thursday, and it answers at least one big question we have: Will Tony Stark and Nebula get back to Earth? It’s a definitive yes.

The new trailer and poster released for the film have more subtle details you may have missed, including a few more characters who will appear in the movie and how Black Widow’s new hair color may signal a time jump.

Tony Stark and Nebula clearly make it back to Earth.

caption The two can be seen alongside Black Widow after her hair is long and red. source Marvel Studios

The first “Avengers: Endgame” trailer showed Tony Stark and Nebula’s situation looking pretty bleak out in space. Tony’s oxygen was running low and he was recording a message for Pepper Potts in the event he didn’t make it.

Well, it looks like we don’t need to worry because he and Nebula will make it home to Earth. Somehow. The new trailer shows both of them in a lineup wearing some new snazzy suits alongside Captain America, Hawkeye, and more.

Tony’s probably going to play an intricate role in helping the Avengers figure out how they’re going to get out of the current mess Thanos created.

Black Widow is a red head again — and there’s probably an important reason why.

caption If Black Widow’s trying to go back in time, she probably wants to look recognizable in case anyone recognizes her. source Disney/Marvel

Black Widow has changed up her look in just about every single Marvel movie and “Endgame” is no different. In “Infinity War” she went blonde, and we figured that was because she was a wanted fugitive on the run. This time, she’s back to red roots, with some blonde still showing. What gives?

We’re pretty confident the main Avengers crew is going to try and go back in time to prevent Thanos from ever acquiring any of the Infinity Stones (more on those here). That was back when Black Widow’s hair was very red. If she wants to blend in, she may have to play the part.

Black Widow’s hair may also be a hint at a time jump in the film.

caption How long does it take Black Widow’s hair to grow out and start to go back to its red roots? source Disney/Marvel

When Captain Marvel first shows up in the “Endgame” trailer, Black Widow’s hair is in a short blonde bob. Throughout the trailer, we see Black Widow’s hair in a few different styles. Her hair is noticeably blonde and longer in a braid and then we see it become redder in hue.

It seems like some serious time may pass in “Endgame” as the team (aka Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and maybe Ant-Man) tries and figures out how the group can undo the Thanos snap in “Infinity War.” That lines up with theories suggesting there could be a five-year time jump in the sequel.

It’s not just Black Widow’s hair that looks different. Tony Stark looks like he is showing some grays, too.

caption Look closely at Tony’s hair. source Marvel Studios

When you lighten up the scene with Tony and Nebula walking with the Avengers at the end, Stark looks to be a bit grayer than before. Some set photos showed Tony going blonder and grayer suggesting there would be a shift in time as well.

Going off of that last thought, Captain Marvel is most likely in a good chunk of this movie.

caption How much of Captain Marvel will we see in “Endgame”? source Marvel Studios

As we noted, Captain Marvel shows up in the trailer when Black Widow’s hair is still blonde and pretty short.

Coupled with the post-credits scene in “Captain Marvel,” it seems like that moment may not take place long after the events of “Infinity War” when the heroes are still trying to figure out who’s missing and what’s going on.

Rocket Raccoon is going to recreate his iconic Groot pose with another character.

caption Rocket Raccoon gets paired up with Rhodey for his trademark hang and fire shot. source Marvel

With Groot gone, it looks like Rocket Raccoon has found his new pal and it’s War Machine.

Hawkeye’s family probably vanished in the Thanos snap.

caption Did Hawkeye watch his family disappear right before his eyes? It seems likely. source Marvel Studios

The “Endgame” trailer juxtaposes an incredibly happy image of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, presumably with his family, with one of him looking severely dour. It’s heavily hinted that he lost his family in the snappening.

Barton retired from the superhero game in order to spend more time with his family. Since we see him in the “Endgame” trailers sporting an extreme haircut and brandishing a blade over a man’s body, we can only imagine something dramatic happened to get him to put on a suit again.

Take a closer look at Clint Barton’s daughter. Are we getting a hint at the next Hawkeye?

caption Is Hawkeye’s daughter Kate Bishop from the comics? source Marvel Studios

Fans immediately wondered if this scene was teasing the next Hawkeye. In the comics, Hawkeye’s daughter, Kate Bishop, becomes the next iteration of the superhero.

From her marksmanship in the “Endgame” trailer, I’d say Barton’s daughter looks like a good candidate to take up the mantle.

That brings us to a few questions: Is Hawkeye hanging up his mantle and passing on the torch to his daughter? Or, most, importantly, is he not making it out of “Endgame” alive?

Those new Avengers suits are probably more than just something to ogle over.

caption Are those suits for the Quantum Realm? source Marvel Studios

It’s believed those fancy new suits will help the Avengers travel back in time to undo Thanos’ decimation of half of the universe.

Thor and Captain Marvel are curiously not shown in that intense lineup of characters at the trailer’s end. Are they off on some separate adventure?

caption Where are Thor and Captain Marvel? Do they have white suits, too? source Marvel/YouTube

Thor and Captain Marvel are the only characters we don’t see wearing Quantum Realm suits at the trailer’s end. Are they there and we’re just not seeing them yet or are they on separate missions to help ensure they can fix the universe?

The latter wouldn’t be unheard of. The “Avengers” movies have always liked putting Thor on separate missions during the beginning of the action (see: “Age of Ultron” and “Infinity War) before he swoops in to help. Thor and Captain Marvel are arguably the two strongest Avengers and if they’re in on the action too soon, the movie would probably be over in a flash.

Was this scene from the Super Bowl teaser edited specifically for that trailer or are we looking at two different time sequences?

caption Are these the same scene? source Marvel Studios

Remember this shot from the Super Bowl teaser? It looks like it’s from the same scene shown at the end of the new “Endgame” trailer. It’s just missing some characters who were edited out. But a closer look suggests the Super Bowl teaser shot was either made just for that trailer as a red herring or that we’ll see this shot more than once during different time sequences.

Though dark, it looks like the Avengers aren’t in their white costumes in the first shot. It also looks as if Black Widow’s hair may still be in a short blonde bob, which would place this as a moment earlier in the film.

A new poster released for the movie teases an iconic Captain America costume.

caption Did you look closely at his costume? source Marvel

Captain America has new armor in the poster released along with the trailer. Many pointed out it’s Cap’s scale mail armor, a callback to the costume design Captain America usually wears in the comics.

Fans thought we may be seeing the iconic look since some set photos leaked last fall. Does this mean “Endgame” could be Cap’s last hurrah?

Benedict Wong may have survived the Thanos snap.

caption His name, and a few others, appear on the poster. source Marvel Studios

A closer look at the Avengers poster shows Benedict Wong, who plays Wong in “Doctor Strange,” is listed as part of the cast of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Jon Favreau and Gweneth Paltrow’s names are there, too, meaning we’ll see Happy Hogan and Pepper Potts in some capacity. It appears as if Tony Stark has been trying to transmit messages to Potts in the trailers for “Endgame.”

What we don’t know yet is whether or not they survived the Snappening, if they’ll be seen in flashbacks, or if they’re brought back at the movie’s end.

For what it’s worth, we did see Happy and Pepper appear in a recent trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” so we know they’re somewhere (some time?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paltrow has hinted she’ll be playing around with some sort of powers in “Endgame” to Stephen Colbert. Many think she’s going to jump into her own Iron Man suit from the comics after photos leaked of her in an iconic suit.

