A new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ poster appears to confirm that a beloved character didn’t survive Thanos’ snap, and fans are devastated

caption Shuri’s fate has apparently been confirmed. source Marvel

Apparently, another one bites the dust. To mark the one-month-to-release-date milestone, Marvel just dropped 32 new posters for the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.”

A quick refresher: “Infinity War” ended with many of our favorite superheroes, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and almost all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, disappearing into dust after Thanos snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet.

But one character whose fate wasn’t explicitly shown was Shuri, the genius little sister of T’Challa played by Letitia Wright in “Black Panther.” Last summer, her on-screen mother Angela Bassett confirmed that her character, Ramonda (T’Challa and Shuri’s mother), and Shuri had survived.

When asked if she had disappeared, Bassett said, “No. Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda.”

But the new poster depicting Shuri in black and white along with other characters who we watched disappear implies that Shuri is among the fallen.

caption Letitia Wright as Shuri. source @Avengers/Twitter

Needless to say, people are confused, sad, and generally freaking out.

You’re telling me I’ve been thinking Shuri survived the snap for almost a year when really she got dusted?? Disrespectful pic.twitter.com/kkYlTTkY4c — caro (@carxlinv) March 26, 2019

I THOUGHT SHURI SURVIVED THE SNAP YOU MONSTERS pic.twitter.com/ErGDzvw2Gc — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 26, 2019

I lowkey thought shuri took the black panther mantle and was out doing some heroic stuff while tchalla was gone but okay marvel pic.twitter.com/nb1FAKuEXN — madi (@kiImonger) March 26, 2019

Other fans are in denial.

i didn’t see shuri get dusted and the russos said her fate is spoilery so why would they ruin that with a poster. pic.twitter.com/fkW8Rldqcp — kayla (@spideynebula) March 26, 2019

Some people didn’t realize this was news – a split-second frame in one of the trailers appeared to show Shuri among the missing.

they told us in the very first trailer that shuri was dead but we didn’t believe them,,, now we all look like boo boo the fool. pic.twitter.com/Had5rKCYXD — sylvia. (@stellarcarol) March 26, 2019

While we’re never happy to learn about another supehero turning to dust, we have to look on the bright side: Only a month until we find out Shuri’s – and everyone else’s – fate in “Endgame.”