‘Avengers: Endgame’ is back in theaters with bonus content. Here’s what to expect and if it’s worth your time and money.

caption From left to right: Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel/Disney

Warning: There are spoilers below for “Avengers: Endgame.”

A new version of the blockbuster movie was released on Friday and it features new content.

In addition to an introduction from codirector Anthony Russo, there’s a touching tribute to Stan Lee, an unfinished scene that didn’t make it into the movie (which shows Hulk saving civilians from a burning building), and a scene taken from “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (which will be released on Tuesday).

The new material doesn’t feel like it’s worth the time or money spent, and fans will probably leave the theater feeling unsatisfied.

“Avengers: Endgame” just got re-released in theaters with bonus content.

The movie, which initially hit theaters in April and went on to hit $1 billion at the box office, returned on Friday. Prior to the re-release, Marvel revealed that the new version would have an introduction from Anthony Russo, an unfinished scene that didn’t appear in the final movie, and a sneak peek at “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (which comes out on Tuesday).

Keep reading for a breakdown of what to expect from the latest version of “Endgame,” and whether or not it’s worth seeing in theaters.

Before the movie plays, codirector Anthony Russo shares a few words with viewers

caption Anthony Russo and Joe Russo in 2019. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

“On behalf of all of us at Marvel Studios, we want to thank you for joining us on this journey,” Russo says. “Make sure you stick around after the credits. We have something special to share with you. Enjoy.”

After the film, there’s a touching tribute to Stan Lee

caption Stan Lee is a Marvel legend. source Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery Times Square

Once the three-hour film ends, you’ll have to wait for all the credits to roll before Marvel honors the comic book legend who died in November at the age of 95. The tribute, which lasts about three minutes, is stuffed with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage that shows Lee interacting with cast and crew members over the years. There’s also a recap of his cameos and Lee says that he remembers every single one.

You can see him chatting with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau on the set of 2008’s “Iron Man,” and you can spot Brie Larson leaning on him while filming his quick appearance in the 2019 movie “Captain Marvel.”

“Not only did I not think I would be doing a cameo in such a big movie, I hadn’t dreamt it would be such a big movie,” Lee says. “In those days, I was writing those books, I was hoping they’d sell so I wouldn’t lose my job and could keep paying the rent.”

He goes on to talk about the success of his comic characters and the “blockbuster movies.”

“In the days [when] I was writing these things, I never thought it would turn into something like this,” Lee says.

He adds: “I can’t believe I lucked out.”

The tribute concludes with silver text on the screen that says, “Stan We Love You 3000,” a heartwarming nod to Tony Stark’s line from “Endgame.”

The unfinished deleted scene shows Hulk being heroic

caption Mark Ruffalo in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Russo returns to the screen to say that it’s a moment that they “loved, but just couldn’t keep in the final cut of the film.”

The scene opens with a burning building and several firefighters arriving at the site. Then Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) shows up, looking a little different because the CGI work hasn’t been completed. As the firefighters panic over how to rescue people stuck on the 40th floor, the superhero valiantly arrives and gets the job done. Then Hulk answers a phone call and says, “Steve who?,” presumably referring to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

It’s unclear where this scene would have fit into the final version of “Endgame,” but perhaps it was meant to highlight what he was doing after the Avengers tracked down Thanos and killed him in the garden. Following the five-year jump, Professor Hulk seemed to become popular in town, as shown during one “Endgame” scene in which three kids approached him at a diner so they could snap a photo with him.

The final treat gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from ‘Far From Home’

caption Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Sony Pictures/Marvel

The scene opens in Ixtenco, Mexico and shows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) evaluating the damage done in the area by a cyclone that seemingly had a face. Then, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio appears and says, “You don’t want any part of this.”

That sneak peek just reiterates what fans have already seen in the trailer for the “Spider-Man” sequel. The movie focuses on new threats, referred to as Elementals, who take the form of earth, fire, water, and air.

Is the new version of ‘Endgame’ worth your time?

caption “Avengers: Endgame” is the culmination of several Marvel movies. source Walt Disney Studios

“Endgame” is not too far from surpassing “Avatar” and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, and this re-release of “Endgame” seems like Marvel’s attempt at dethroning James Cameron’s 2009 movie. But fans flocking to the theater might not feel like the new content was worth the time or money spent.

If you’re lucky, you might snag a cool “Endgame” poster from the theater you attend. But other than that, you might be left feeling unsatisfied. While the Lee tribute is emotional and full of nostalgia, it’s not necessary to see it now.

“Endgame” will be available on digital on July 30 and you can purchase the Blu-ray beginning on August 13, and it’s likely that the tribute will be included as an extra.

And because “Far From Home” hits theaters in a few days, the sneak peek at the end of “Endgame” isn’t strong motivation to catch the re-release. You’re better off just waiting to see “Far From Home” when it’s released, since it marks the final film in phase three of the MCU and teases where future movies in the universe will be headed.