Robert Downey Jr. gave Chris Evans a classic car when ‘Avengers: Endgame’ wrapped filming, and it includes a Captain America upgrade

caption Robert Downey Jr. gave Chris Evans a car. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. gave Chris Evans a 1967 Camaro RS after filming “Avengers: Endgame,” and customized it with a nod to Evans’ Marvel character.

The center of the steering wheel has a Captain America shield and Evans told Men’s Journal that his costar hand-picked the car’s “melted army man green” color.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Downey Jr. gifted Chris Evans with a classic car after filming “Avengers: Endgame,” and it includes a nod to Captain America.

During an interview with Men’s Journal, Evans, who’s known for his role as Steve Rogers, spoke about the sentimental gift. The 37-year-old said that his costar (who stars as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU) gave him a restored 1967 Camaro RS, which he now keeps in the garage of his Massachusetts home. In addition to a custom color that Downey Jr. picked (“melted army man green”), the center of the steering wheel has a Captain America shield.

Evans added that he keeps the car in Massachusetts instead of LA because he’d never escape being seen by paparazzi. According to the Marvel star, the Camaro doesn’t cause people to immediately recognize him in his hometown. Instead, he’s more likely to find himself showing his vehicle to “old dudes.”

Read more: Chris Evans says he was hesitant to play Captain America because ‘there’s no real darkness’ in the character

Fans previously got a look at the car during a 2018 episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Can't we all be one of @ChrisEvans' friends…#JayLenosGarage is all new tonight at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! pic.twitter.com/zkxz6O8Ebo — Jay Leno's Garage (@LenosGarage) August 30, 2018

“I think they’re aesthetically beautiful, but I don’t know much about them,” Evans told Leno.

Evans went on to say that he had an inkling that Downey Jr. was going to get him a vehicle because the actor pointed out cars to him and asked his opinion. He added that the new car was “way out my league,” based on the previous ones he’s owned.

Here’s a look at the Captain America-inspired wheel.

caption Robert Downey Jr. gave Chris Evans a thoughtful gift. source Jay Leno’s Garage/YouTube

The car also has a plaque.